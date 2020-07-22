Log in
New book delves into the practice of apologizing in the face of a medical mistake

07/22/2020 | 12:01am EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard George Boudreau marks his return in the publishing scene with the release of “Medical Error, Ethics, and Apology” (published by Archway Publishing). In this latest treatise, the author shines a spotlight on the ethics in the world of medicine.

 

Ethicists and medical scholars agree that adverse medical events should be disclosed to patients and families. The problem, however, is that defining what exactly medical error is can be difficult. This compelled Boudreau, a maxillofacial surgeon, bioethicist, attorney and forensic expert, to examine the concept of medical errors and adverse medical events — as well as how apologies and disclosures can actually reduce litigation costs.

 

“Medical Error, Ethics, and Apology” takes a look at the history of medicine, medical errors and litigation; outlines what philosophers have said about medical error; and contains case studies on what to do and what not to do. It also discusses the culture of deny-and-defend, different methods of resolution other than litigation, and the effectiveness of communication-and-resolution programs. At its core, the book delves into the practice of apologizing in the face of a medical mistake.

 

“The goal of this book is to focus on how apologies and disclosure programs can be effective, as well as why they are so necessary,” Boudreau explains. “The idea here is that a healthcare organization needs to move from deny-and-defend to openness and honesty in an effort to help stave off costly litigation. This, in turn, will require an organizational change on the part of the healthcare system and hospital.”

 

Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-001259675 to get a copy.

 

“Medical Error, Ethics, and Apology”

By Richard George Boudreau

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 234 pages | ISBN 9781480890596

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 234 pages | ISBN 9781480890619

E-Book | 234 pages | ISBN 9781480890602

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Richard George Boudreau is a maxillofacial surgeon, bioethicist, attorney at law, and forensic expert who serves on the faculty of the UCLA Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. He has earned numerous academic credentials and has several fellowships. He volunteers as a teacher and is passionate about health care, law, theology, philosophy, education and public policy. He is also the author of “Bioethics Perspective of the Feasibility and Implementation of an Existential Psychoanalytic Praxis Addressing End-of-Life Care in the Elderly,” “Incorporating Bioethics Education into School Curriculums” and “US Universal Health Care in 2020.” Boudreau has been a practicing surgeon and attorney for many years and has evaluated thousands of malpractice claims involving doctors, hospitals, nurses and ancillary medical personnel.

 

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
