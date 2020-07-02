Log in
New book examines social, political and economic implications of Gambia's democracy unraveling

07/02/2020 | 12:01am EDT

MADISON, Wis., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mathew K. Jallow explores the tumultuous history of his native Gambia and how a global movement toppled a military junta that brought down a democracy in his new book titled “Anthology of an Exiled African Dissident: A Diaspora Movement That Toppled a Government and Exiled a Dictator” (published by Archway Publishing).

The book addresses various aspect of the military dictatorship; political executions, forced disappearances, economic plunder, muzzling of the independent press, tribalism, and dysfunction of government. “Anthology of an Exiled African Dissident” also includes an appendix that puts names to the hundreds of the victims of violence, which includes torching media houses and homes of journalists.

“Each chapter of the book has intellectual appeal, providing hours of stimulating discussions and understanding of the nature of politics on the African continent. To a large extent, Africa is still a mystery of many outsiders, but the book provides a look into what lies behind that cultural curtain,” Jallow explains. He wants readers to learn that “political tyrannies, especially in Africa, can be brought down when democratic forces around the globe mobilize to put an end to political tyranny.”

“Anthology of an Exiled African Dissident” can be purchased online on Archway Publishing at: https://www.archwaypublishing.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-001237536.

“Anthology of an Exiled African Dissident”

By Mathew K. Jallow

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 308 pages | ISBN 9781480889699

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 308 pages | ISBN 9781480889705

E-Book | 308 pages | ISBN 9781480889712

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Mathew K. Jallow is a naturalized U.S. citizen exiled from the Gambia, West Africa. A journalist, political activist, and human rights advocate with a broad knowledge of African affairs, he has been consulted by United Nations experts, development executives, and international nonprofit managers. He holds undergraduate degrees in business administration and hospitality management, as well as a graduate degree in public administration from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Jallow lives in Wisconsin and continues to assist marginalized segments of society. More information is available on his website: http://www.wisafricana.com.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
