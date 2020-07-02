Log in
New book narrates a relatable coming-of-age story through poetry

07/02/2020 | 12:01am EDT

WEST SUSSEX, England, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Debuting author Angel-Kate enters the literary scene with “The Evolution of Robins” (published by Xlibris UK), a poetic narrative that follows the journey of two kindred spirits through life and love.

 

Addie knew from a young age that she and the boy who lives on the farm next door are soulmates. But there is so much life to be lived before she would be ready for her “happily ever after.” What happens when one meets his or her soulmate too early? Amid the stresses of migrating to an unknown place and the challenges of growing up, can their young love conquer all?

 

In a collection of poems, “The Evolution of Robins” allows readers to follow Addie and Robert’ journey and see how their story unfolds. The book is personally designed — combining poems, texts and passages — to provide a continuous storyline that would be more memorable and have more impact to readers. It deals with themes of love, hope, reality and self-discovery.

 

“I want readers to take away a sense of hope after reading this story. The feeling that everything happens for a reason and that happy endings are possible, even if the end of your story isn't quite as you pictured,” the author and poet concludes.

 

Visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/807194-the-evolution-of-robins to purchase a copy.

 

“The Evolution of Robins”

By Angel-Kate

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 116 pages | ISBN 9781984594044

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 116 pages | ISBN 9781984594037

E-Book | 116 pages | ISBN 9781984594020

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Angel-Kate grew up in Eastern Africa and moved to the U.K. to finish her higher education. She enjoys being outside as much as she can, spending a lot of her time gardening and exploring with her beloved black Labrador, Chappie. “The Evolution of Robins” is her first publication and she hopes to write more books in the future.

Xlibris Publishing UK, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider dedicated to serving authors throughout the United Kingdom. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibrispublishing.co.uk or call 0800 056 3182 to receive a free publishing guide.

