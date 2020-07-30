Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New book of poems and prose reveals a young woman's introspective reflections on the life that she is meant to have

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 12:01am EDT

SUMMIT, N.J., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything around Tayyaba Shakeel was a source of inspiration and whatever evoked emotion was a catalyst that urged her to put pen to paper. In her first literary offering, “Comets & Comments” (published by Archway Publishing), she invites readers on a poetic introspection about life, love and everything in between.

This compilation of poetry is divided into five sections. Here, Shakeel explores a variety of ideas and emotions that include love and heartbreak, additional abstract musings, suffering and lessons learned letters and wishes for divinity, and banter that includes both heartening and gloomy reflections. She expresses her thoughts and emotions in stanzas of varying style and length, sharing poetic insights on life, her personal identity and spiritual journey.

“I believe my book inspires introspection,” the author and poet says. “I want people to read my work and see themselves in it. I want them to be able to relate to it and find pieces of that speak to them on an emotional level.”

A poem from the book reads:

The word love cannot withstand

the weight of what I have in my heart for you.

But you, and the idea of you,

have always been overwhelming:

Grand and marvelous, a glimmering monument

of being.

“Comets & Comments” is available for purchase at https://www.amazon.com/Comets-Comments-Tayyaba-Shakeel/dp/1480887951.

“Comets & Comments”

By Tayyaba Shakeel

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 128 pages | ISBN 9781480887961

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 128 pages | ISBN 9781480887954

E-Book | 128 pages | ISBN 9781480887978

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Tayyaba Shakeel has been writing poetry for many years. When she is not writing, she enjoys her work helping people with eating disorders, trying new recipes, and adding to her collection of vintage books. Shakeel lives in Summit, New Jersey. “Comets & Comments” is her first book of poems.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment

Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
888-242-5904
pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:32aIndia found cybersecurity lapses at National Payments Corp in 2019 -government document
RE
12:32aStanChart first-half profit down 33% on higher loan impairments
RE
12:31aVONGROUP : Profit warning inside information announcement
PU
12:31aLAFARGEHOLCIM : Resilient H1 performance, full recovery in June
BU
12:28aTOSHIBA : Main events scheduled for Friday, July 31
AQ
12:26aGREENHEART : (1) appointment of independent non-executive director; (2) changes in composition of board committees; and (3) compliance with rules 3.10(1), 3.10a, 3.21, 3.25 of the listing rules
PU
12:26aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Proposed Acquisition of the Entire Issued and Paid Up Share Capital of Rich Glory
PU
12:26aDetailed Disclosure of International Reserves as at end-June 2020
PU
12:26aBHP : Big focus on health
PU
12:26aGREENHEART : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : says 86% profit jump flags shift from cash payments in stores
2APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
3Asian stocks rise, dollar languishes near two-year lows on Fed
4QUALCOMM, INC. : QUALCOMM : forecasts sales above estimates, settles dispute with Huawei
5BHP GROUP : BHP : South Flank modules make highway history
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group