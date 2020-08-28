Log in
New book puts biblical characters into action to reveal God's plan

08/28/2020 | 01:01am EDT

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The veil drops and the truth about God’s design is set free as debuting author Jeff Olson publishes “I Am God, I Am Jesus, I Am Allah, The Truth will set you free” (published by iUniverse).

 

“In this book, I am going to tell you many things you probably have not heard of before, and with Gods help, I will tell the story God wants you to hear,” Olson begins. “God and Noel (Jesus) started talking to me when I was 4 years old, God calls me Allah and Noel calls me father.”

 

Written as a religious thriller, the book brings full circle all scientific knowledge of what is known about creation and God’s plan. It details the trials that Allah (the author) and his family went through while trying to carry out God’s wishes and teachings. Here, readers get to know more about Jesus, Oceanna, God and Satan as the characters are put into action. The book ties all loose ends of the Bible and Scripture for all religions together and tells how Allah is a part of it all. Readers can view the author’s video by clicking this link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eEKGY43VYls&feature=youtu.be

 

“I Am God, I Am Jesus, I Am Allah, The Truth will set you free” aims to allow the reader to take up a position of witness to what is happening as the truth is revealed. It also reminds them that love overcomes evil in all forms no matter how big it is.

 

To purchase a copy, visit https://www.iuniverse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/801760-i-am-god-i-am-jesus-i-am-allah-the-truth-will-set-you-free.

 

“I Am God, I Am Jesus, I Am Allah, The Truth will set you free”

By Jeff Olson

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 54 pages | ISBN 9781532091902

E-Book | 54 pages | ISBN 9781532091919

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Jeff Olson has traveled to Israel and Jerusalem once already in this life as a tourist. When he visits it again in this lifetime, it will be his second coming.

iUniverse, an Author Solutions, LLC, self-publishing imprint, is the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing provider. iUniverse recognizes excellence in book publishing through the Star, Rising Star and Editor’s Choice designations—self-publishing’s only such awards program. iUniverse is headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana. For more information or to publish a book, please visit iuniverse.com or call 1-800-AUTHORS.

Marketing Services
iUniverse
844-349-9409
promotions@iuniverse.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
