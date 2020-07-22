Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New book shares a collection of a father's ramblings and reflections on loss and grief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 12:01am EDT

HOUSTON, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nothing prepares a parent for the loss of his or her child. Frank Goulet knew this firsthand when his world was turned upside down by the death of his daughter. He shares a personal retelling of his journey through grief within the pages of “A Journey Through The Darkness” (published by Trafford Publishing) ).

 

Stephanie was 22 years old when Goulet and his wife lost her to opioid use. In the book, the author gives an insider look at how he relied on his faith, his family and his spouse to make this journey through the darkness after her death. This darkness, he describes, crossed over the spiritual and into physical decline. While sharing his wonderful memories of the 22 years he had with his bright and fun young lady, Goulet also talks about the trials, the signs and symbols he had seen along the way, and their drive to live a life worthy of seeing their daughter again in the afterlife.

 

“It is my hope that somehow my story might help just one person who has lost a child to know there is a way through the darkness,” the author says. “The last pages offer personal and meaningful advice for how we all can interact with those who have experienced such deep loss and avoid common mistakes that can created distance or breaking of relationships.”

 

The publication of “A Journey Through The Darkness” hopes to remind readers that no grief is the same. It also intends to give hope those who have lost a child and help them see the blessings and signs often missed in everyday life. To purchase a copy, visit https://www.amazon.com/Journey-Through-Darkness-recovery-Daughter/dp/1698701349.

 

“A Journey Through The Darkness”

By Frank Goulet

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 112 pages | ISBN 9781698701363

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 112 pages | ISBN 9781698701349

E-Book | 112 pages | ISBN 9781698701356

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Frank Goulet is a commercial excellence sales leader. He had used his many years of business speaking, executive writing and relationship building experiences to tell the personal journey through the darkness after the death of his daughter. He believes in God and the many signs passed along the journey that guides everyone. He attributes his character to his loving parents, his siblings, his spouse of 40 years and all those who have influenced him to always work in making others smile, feel good about themselves and offer insight to help others grow into who they are meant to be.


Trafford Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC, author services imprint, was the first publisher in the world to offer an “on-demand publishing service,” and has led the independent publishing revolution since its establishment in 1995. Trafford was also one of the earliest publishers to utilize the Internet for selling books. More than 10,000 authors from over 120 countries have utilized Trafford’s experience for self publishing their books. For more information about Trafford Publishing, or to publish your book today, call 1-888-232-4444 or visit trafford.com.

Attachment 

Marketing Services
Trafford Publishing
1-888-232-4444
authormarketingservices@trafford.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:36aStung by proxy advisers' decision, activist-backed Toshiba board nominees to step up campaign
RE
12:34aSensex, Nifty inch lower as focus shifts back to surging virus cases
RE
12:28aTESLA : hiring servicing staff in 'unsupportive' Singapore
RE
12:16aCOVID-19 : Employers who did not abide by employment law need to face consequences
PU
12:16aEDOM TECHNOLOGY : STMicroelectronics Simplifies IoT-Node Connectivity and Security with Latest STM32 Discovery Kit and Expansion Software
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:06aQ&K Announces Acquisition and Related Financing
GL
12:02aFRANKLIN RESOURCES : Templeton, Gallup Launch Tracking Survey to Monitor Americans' Resumption of Pre-COVID-19 Behaviors
PR
12:02aIBM : and Bank of America Advance IBM : Cloud for Financial Services, BNP Paribas Joins as Anchor Client in Europe
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Software maker Jamf Holding raises $468 mln in U.S. IPO
2UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : United warns travel demand will languish until COVID-19 vaccine
3ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : Want to make profits from coffee in China? It's actually a grind
4AXIS BANK LIMITED : AXIS BANK : 1Q Net Profit Fell 12.3% on Higher Provisioning
5ENERGY TRANSFER LP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Energy Transfer LP - ET
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group