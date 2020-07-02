Log in
New book shares a woman's true story of survival and faith in the face of violence and abuse

07/02/2020 | 12:01am EDT

FLORENCE, Ala., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent release “Love for the Unlovable” (published by LifeRich Publishing) from debuting author Edith E. (Blackwell) Forsythe is a strident narrative that tells a true story of one mother’s experiences as she endured constant abuse at the hands of a husband and father determined to leave lasting scars along a dark path of violence.

 

In a raw and emotional retelling, Forsythe candidly details her memories of her mother, Josephine Blackwell, an ordinary woman with an extraordinary testimony of God’s love and faithfulness. While describing the seemingly endless suffering Josephine was forced to endure at the hands of an abuser, the author discloses how her mother still managed to teach her children about love, faith and true forgiveness. Readers also get a glimpse of the three divine encounters that Josephine and her children experienced as they bore continued violence and abuse for over three decades.

 

“Domestic violence can happen to anyone,” Forsythe states. “People in abusive scenarios are not alone in dealing with abuse. There is hope and help out there for domestic violence victims. Don’t be a statistic, leave, if unable to reach out to someone and get help.”

 

The publication of “Love for the Unlovable” intends to honor one abused woman’s memory, her unconditional love for her family and unwavering faith. It also serves as a voice for others who are in the same situation. Included in the book are newspaper articles and police reports related to the domestic violence incidents as well as family photographs. Visit https://www.amazon.com/Love-Unlovable-Edith-Forsythe/dp/1489727035 to purchase a copy.

 

“Love for the Unlovable”

By Edith E. (Blackwell) Forsythe

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 164 pages | ISBN 9781489727053

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 164 pages | ISBN 9781489727039

E-Book | 164 pages | ISBN 9781489727046

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Edith E. (Blackwell) Forsythe is a Christian, a mother and a wife. She served in the U.S. Army, V Corp-165th Military Intelligence Battalion. She owned and operated a convenience store in Tennessee for seven years and has worked in the convenient store business for over 30 years. Her first publication, “Love for the Unlovable,” is a small novel based on the memories of her childhood, showing how alcoholism and domestic abuse can create a lasting fear and destroy a normal functioning family. Today, Forsythe resides on 21 acres in Alabama with her husband, two German shepherds and two cats.

LifeRich Publishing, the strategic publishing partnership of Reader’s Digest and Author Solutions, LLC, was created to provide all writers a platform for sharing their stories, recipes, advice and more. LifeRich authors will benefit from a wealth of editorial design, marketing and education resources, specially created by Reader’s Digest editors for the enrichment of these LifeSmart individuals. Books can be published in print, ebook or audio formats, with additional distribution to up to 25 million Reader’s Digest customers through its online properties. For more information or to publish a book, please visit liferichpublishing.com or call 1-888-238-8637.

Marketing Services
LifeRich Publishing
800-288-4677
pressreleases@liferichpublishing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
