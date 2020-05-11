Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New breakthroughs in economy, trade, scientific research & other fields likely to emerge post COVID Scenario: Dr Jitendra Singh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 01:34pm EDT

Union DoNER Minister of State (I/C) Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that new paradigms will emerge post-COVID, with a potential for new breakthroughs in economy, trade, scientific research and several other diverse areas.

Addressing the Indo-Bangladesh 'Virtual Conference' organised by ASSOCHAM (Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India) and attended, among others, by Minister of Commerce Bangladesh Tipu Munshi, Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma and Ms Riva Ganguli Das High commissioner to Bangladesh, Dr Jitendra Singh said, in the last six years, the North Eastern Region had made up for several lapses of the past because for the first time the region received equal attention at par with the other regions of the country. This had not only instilled confidence among the people but also raised the capacity to engage with other parts of India as well as the countries across the eastern borders, at different levels.

As for Bangladesh, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Indo-Bangladesh treaty for exchange of enclaves, which was accomplished under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,had cleared the decks for ease of business, ease of movement and ease of commuting, which was earlier a tedious task. He observed, this should have been done four-and-half decades ago, right at the time of birth of Bangladesh, but was possibly not the priority of the earlier governments.

Referring to traditionally friendly relations between the two countries, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it is far easier to do business with Bangladesh than with many other countries. In addition, he said, North Eastern Region has a critical role to play to boost trade and business between the two countries.

In the emerging scenario, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Bamboo from the North East is going to be an important vehicle of trade not only for India but also for the entire subcontinent, particularly the Eastern countries like Bangladesh. He mentioned several items which could be promoted for popular trade between the two countries. These, for example, included coal, ginger, citrus-fruit, etc. for export and cement, plastic, PVC pipes etc for import, he added.

While offering to provide all possible support from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Dr Jitendra Singh called upon the trade and business organisations like ASSOCHAM to come forward and facilitate PPP (Public Private Participation) model for promotion of new industries and business units with mutual benefit.

While the government can play an enabling role, Dr Jitendra Singh said, trade and industry bodies could come forward to fill the gap of resources and capital.

Vineet Agarwal and Deepak Sood from ASSOCHAM also spoke on the occasion.

VG/SNC

Disclaimer

Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region of the Republic of India published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 17:33:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:06pEgypt Gets $2.77 Billion IMF Loan as Coronavirus Hurts Economy
DJ
01:59p$15 TRILLION AND COUNTING : global stimulus so far
RE
01:55pBSA BUSINESS SOFTWARE ALLIANCE : Pandemic Highlighting the Importance of Digital Trade, Could Spur WTO Talks
PU
01:55pAfreximbank Cancels 2020 Annual Meeting Side Events due to COVID-19 | Shareholders to Consider 27th Annual Meeting Resolutions by Correspondence
PU
01:55pCorrection to Neiman Marcus Article
DJ
01:41pOklahoma oil regulators hear arguments on output cuts
RE
01:39pUK issues guidance for employers as lockdown cautiously eased
RE
01:39pCanada to be lender of last resort for big companies like airlines and oil producers
RE
01:35pS&P 500 edges higher as tech, healthcare shares shine
RE
01:34pNEW BREAKTHROUGHS IN ECONOMY, TRADE, SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH & OTHER FIELDS LIKELY TO EMERGE POST COVID SCENARIO : Dr Jitendra Singh
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal announces proposed common shares and mandatorily convertible subordinated notes ..
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
4HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases
5HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M : Downgraded from Neutral to Sell by Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group