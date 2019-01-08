Log in
New coming-of-age novel takes readers back to the age of Fats Domino

01/08/2019 | 08:39am EST

Charleston, SC, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I Want to Walk You Home by Ron Thomas

0_medium_ronthomas.png


1_medium_fc6fd4_2c3c35cad29a44c5a28f26fa7b2f3649.png


Genre: Coming-of-age

Price: $12.99

ISBN: 978-1-64111-198-0

283 pages, paperback

Publication Date: October 5, 2018

 

In I Want to Walk You Home, author Ron Thomas introduces readers to seventeen-year-old Raymond Sheets, who after three years in a Catholic seminary meets a girl his age . . . and she awakens a part of him he never knew existed.

 

It’s the age of Fats Domino in San Francisco, and Raymond has just met Alice Derry, a young woman who is liberated and uninhibited. She challenges Raymond—particularly his choice to live in the strict confines of the seminary.

 

I Want to Walk You Home is a coming-of-age story that follows Raymond as he navigates his way through seminary, with Alice as a constant in the background.

 

I Want to Walk You Home is available for purchase online at Amazon.

 

About the Author

 

Ron Thomas’s prose and poetry has appeared in the Texas Review, Wisconsin Review, Sanskrit, Quiddity, New York Quarterly, Cimarron Review, Willard and Maple, Fourteen Hills, Meridian Anthology of Contemporary Poetry, Poet Lore, and more. He lives with his wife and dog in Sebastopol, California. I Want to Walk You Home is his first published work of fiction.

 

Attachment 

Jack Joseph
Palmetto Publishing Group
8884579395
info@palmettopublishinggroup.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
