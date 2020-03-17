Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New coronavirus can persist in air for hours and on surfaces for days - study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

The highly contagious novel coronavirus that has exploded into a global pandemic can remain viable and infectious in droplets in the air for hours and on surfaces up to days, according to a new study that should offer guidance to help people avoid contracting the respiratory illness called COVID-19.

Scientists from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, attempted to mimic the virus deposited from an infected person onto everyday surfaces in a household or hospital setting, such as through coughing or touching objects.

They used a device to dispense an aerosol that duplicated the microscopic droplets created in a cough or a sneeze.

The scientists then investigated how long SARS-CoV-2 remained infectious on these surfaces, according to the study that appeared online in the New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday - a day in which U.S. COVID-19 cases surged past 5,200 and deaths approached 100.

The tests show that when the virus is carried by the droplets released when someone coughs or sneezes, it remains viable, or able to still infect people, in aerosols for at least three hours.

On plastic and stainless steel, viable virus could be detected after three days. On cardboard, the virus was not viable after 24 hours. On copper, it took 4 hours for the virus to become inactivated.

In terms of half-life, the research team found that it takes about 66 minutes for half the virus particles to lose function if they are in an aerosol droplet.

That means that after another hour and six minutes, three quarters of the virus particles will be essentially inactivated but 25% will still be viable.

The amount of viable virus at the end of the third hour will be down to 12.5%, according to the research led by Neeltje van Doremalen of the NIAID's Montana facility at Rocky Mountain Laboratories.

On stainless steel, it takes 5 hours 38 minutes for half of the virus particles to become inactive. On plastic, the half-life is 6 hours 49 minutes, researchers found.

On cardboard, the half-life was about three and a half hours, but the researchers said there was a lot of variability in those results "so we advise caution" interpreting that number.

The shortest survival time was on copper, where half the virus became inactivated within 46 minutes.

As part of their experiments, the researchers compared the stability of SARS-CoV-2 to that of SARS-CoV-1 under the same experimental circumstances and found similar results. "This indicates that differences in the epidemiologic characteristics of these viruses probably arise from other factors," they conclude, "including high viral loads in the upper respiratory tract and the potential for persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 to shed and transmit the virus while asymptomatic.

By Gene Emery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:19pFed officials flag possible further steps in Fed crisis response
RE
06:19pAs U.S. Tries to Slow Virus Impact, Europe Hunkers Down -- 6th Update
DJ
06:18pSouth Korea Approves $9.5 Billion Stimulus Budget to Combat Coronavirus
DJ
06:17pState Unemployment Sites See Increase in Jobless Claims
DJ
06:15pWall Street jumps after Monday's historic sell-off as Fed boosts liquidity to fight coronavirus effect
RE
06:12pFed extends loan offer to primary dealers in further credit easing
RE
05:58pWall Street bounces after Monday's historic sell-off as Fed boosts liquidity to fight coronavirus effect
RE
05:55pNew coronavirus can persist in air for hours and on surfaces for days - study
RE
05:55pLatest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
RE
05:51pJapan's Abe to launch panel to mull stimulus package - Nikkei
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 a barrel as recession fears weigh
2Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : preparing 'air bridge' to supply Germany through epidemic
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : U.S. factory to stay open as coronavirus lockdown begins - report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group