Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New coronavirus: what markets should watch now

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 11:46am EST
A man wearing a mask is seen at the Shanghai railway station in Shanghai

World markets started shrugging off the worst of the coronavirus impact last week and stock markets have since reached record highs. China's announcement that new cases of the so-called COVID-19 detected on Tuesday were at their lowest since Jan 30 has only consolidated those gains.

Here are some factors to watch in coming days:

HAS THE OUTBREAK PEAKED?

In short, no one can say. Disease epidemic models include factors such as the number of known infections, time passed, frequency of travel or human contact, the ease of spread and mitigating measures like quarantine or screening.

But even those who use such models to understand the evolution of the outbreak are always updating their datasets with new information.

"In a situation like this where there are so many unknowns, it's fair to say it's impossible to predict with any kind of precision at all when the peak is going to happen," said Robin Thompson, a mathematical epidemiology specialist at Oxford University.

WHAT SHOULD WE LOOK FOR NOW?

World Health Organization epidemiologists are currently watching:

-anything that sheds new light on the ease of human-to-human spread, including new cases from people with no travel history to China and geographical "clusters" of cases

-the emergence of a highly contagious "super-spreaders", such as the Chinese doctor who infected many others during a stay at a Hong Kong hotel at the height of the SARS outbreak in 2003. So far, WHO has not identified any super-spreading event and says such events should not be personalized.

-why some people die. People who are older or have underlying medical conditions are most at risk. The overall death rate among reported cases is 2% but WHO wants more data about the disease that in severe cases can cause pneumonia and organ failure.

CAN WE TRUST THE CHINESE NUMBERS?

A moot point. There has been scepticism both inside and outside China about the official tallies of new cases, without anyone coming forward with reliable alternative data. The Chinese government last week amended its case definition but it is not clear what impact that is having on the figures. Health experts also note the sheer strain on resources in some cities could mean delays in getting people tested.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT ON THE GLOBAL ECONOMY?

While the disruption caused to the world's second-largest economy is already tangible, the bigger question is whether the economic output stalled by the outbreak will simply be postponed until later in the year or lost for good. The current market assumption is that the worst will be over soon enough for the former scenario to happen. JP Morgan for example thinks that China’s annualised GDP growth rate could fall to 1% in Q1 but rebound to as high as 9.3% in the second quarter as factories start making up for lost orders and travel resumes.

The hit elsewhere could be uneven, however. The combined drag from bushfires and the coronovirus fall-out could stunt Australia's 28-year run of GDP growth, some economists fear.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell says the U.S. economy appears to be "resilient" and EU officials see only "marginal" impact on Europe so far.

(Reporting by Kate Kelland and Stephanie Nebehay; Writing by Mark John; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:08pSoftBank's Vision Fund 2 stalls as key backers opt out
RE
12:04pEUROPA KOMMISSIONEN REPRÆSENTATION I DANMA : Kommissionen glæder sig over Europa-Parlamentets godkendelse af handels- og investeringsaftalerne mellem EU og Vietnam
PU
11:50aStocks gain as data shows lower new coronavirus cases
RE
11:50aStocks gain as data shows lower new coronavirus cases
RE
11:49aStocks gain as data shows lower new coronavirus cases
RE
11:48aIndonesia to control issuance of mining permits under new law
RE
11:46aNEW CORONAVIRUS : what markets should watch now
RE
11:42aFED CHAIR POWELL : 'no reason' rising wages, job gains can't continue
RE
11:42aBoeing sees at least teo years before 737 MAX output reaches pre-grounding target
RE
11:40aBoeing sees at least 2 years before 737 MAX output reaches pre-grounding target
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : Babcock nudges down profit forecast on oil and gas woes
4Oil rises 3% as demand worries ease amid fewer new coronavirus cases
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group