New guidebook from Pamela DeSimone reveals how you can shed weight without sacrificing your favorite foods

07/02/2020 | 12:01am EDT

NORTH HAVEN, Conn., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pamela DeSimone has always wanted to lose weight and keep it off after many years of fluctuating weight. She has gone up and down with her weight trying to lose 10 pounds — and she did. The desire to share how she succeeded prompted her to publish “The 3-6-9-12 Diet” (published by Trafford Publishing).

 

This health and wellness book is all about the numbers “3, 6, 9 and 12.” These numbers, in relation to dieting, are shorthand for 300, 600, 900, 1,200 and 1,500. According to healthline.com, the average woman needs to eat 1,500 calories per day to lose one pound of weight per week. In “The 3-6-9-12 Diet,” DeSimone introduces a worry-free diet method by breaking it down to five 300-calorie meals per day (breakfast, lunch, snack, dinner, dessert/ beverage).

 

“Dieting is all about the numbers,” the author emphasizes. “I want readers to lose the weight they've always wanted to lose and then maintain the weight afterward. I feel my diet principals are very simple to follow.”

 

“The 3-6-9-12 Diet” is geared toward those who struggle with losing and maintaining weight. It is for those who want to lose weight, keep it off and still enjoy the foods they love. To purchase a copy, visit https://www.trafford.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-001263688.

 

“The 3-6-9-12 Diet”

By Pamela DeSimone

Hardcover | 8.5 x 5.5in | 80 pages | ISBN 9781698700427

Softcover | 8.5 x 5.5in | 80 pages | ISBN 9781698700410

E-Book | 80 pages | ISBN 9781698700434

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Pamela DeSimone is 48 years old, married and mother to a 14-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl. She resides with her husband and children in North Haven, Connecticut.  She works as a paralegal in a law firm in New Haven, Connecticut. “The 3-6-9-12 Diet” is her first book.

Trafford Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC, author services imprint, was the first publisher in the world to offer an “on-demand publishing service,” and has led the independent publishing revolution since its establishment in 1995. Trafford was also one of the earliest publishers to utilize the Internet for selling books. More than 10,000 authors from over 120 countries have utilized Trafford’s experience for self publishing their books. For more information about Trafford Publishing, or to publish your book today, call 1-888-232-4444 or visit trafford.com.

Attachment 

Marketing Services
Trafford Publishing
1-888-232-4444
authormarketingservices@trafford.com

