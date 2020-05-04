Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New home consents down from 45-year high

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 07:04pm EDT

'The drop in new homes consented for March may partly be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, and some councils had difficulties issuing consents at the end of March,' acting construction indicators manager Dave Adair said.

Two councils were unable to provide all their consents in time to be included in this release. The effect is small (less than 1 percent) and the series will be revised in the April release. The effect of COVID-19 on building consents will be clearer in future releases.

Broader insights into the implications of COVID-19 on the construction industry will be provided by 'Value of building work put in place' results in the coming quarters. This may include insights into project delays, cancellations, and the total value of work put in place.

Seasonally adjusted number of new homes consented falls

The seasonally adjusted number of new homes consented in March 2020 fell 21 percent, the biggest drop since October 2008. This follows a strong February month, which rose 5.7 percent from January.

Seasonally adjusted figures aim to remove the effects of seasonality, although they can be significantly affected by the timing of large multi-unit projects, such as townhouses and apartment buildings. This often leads to volatility in the series, and results should be interpreted with caution.

Disclaimer

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 23:03:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:10pGREEN RECOVERY CAN REVIVE VIRUS-HIT ECONOMIES AND TACKLE CLIMATE CHANGE : study
RE
07:09pMUSGRAVE MINERALS : Drilling resumes at Starlight
PU
07:04pSmall UK manufacturers gloomiest in over 30 years - CBI
RE
07:04pNew home consents down from 45-year high
PU
07:04pJob numbers hold steady in March
PU
07:04pMarriage falling out of favour
PU
07:02pGlobal shares fall on U.S.-Sino spat but Wall Street rebounds
RE
06:58pWeWork co-founder Neumann sues SoftBank over failed tender offer
RE
06:57pGlobal shares fall on U.S.-Sino spat but Wall Street rebounds
RE
06:56pGlobal shares fall on U.S.-Sino spat but Wall Street rebounds
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. : VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. : to Report Q1 2020 Earnings Results on Thursday, May 7, 2020
2JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC : JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES : Provides Strategic Business Update and Refines FY20 Gu..
3SKYDANCE TELEVISION : Makes Exclusive Overall Deal With Nick Santora
4Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-PC Peripherals Market 2020-2024 | Rise in Digi..
5HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION : DON MIGUEL FOODS : To Reopen Monday

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group