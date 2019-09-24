New in the Loop Video: DeKalb's Community Race—Corn Classic

Posted on September 24th, 2019 at 1:01 pm by intern1

Speaker: Cohen Barnes, Committee President

Feel like going for a jog on September 29th? Well how about a 10k run down Illinois' best race course?

The Corn Classic is an amazing community event, run by volunteers from NIU athletes and alumni, as well as our residents of DeKalb. Watch our new video to learn all the different ways you can get involved, as well as all the cool events happening around and after the run.

And for further information, you can go to DeKalbCornClassic.org.

