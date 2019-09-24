Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New in the Loop Video: DeKalb's Community Race—Corn Classic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 02:43pm EDT
Posted on September 24th, 2019 at 1:01 pm by intern1

Speaker: Cohen Barnes, Committee President

Feel like going for a jog on September 29th? Well how about a 10k run down Illinois' best race course?

The Corn Classic is an amazing community event, run by volunteers from NIU athletes and alumni, as well as our residents of DeKalb. Watch our new video to learn all the different ways you can get involved, as well as all the cool events happening around and after the run.

And for further information, you can go to DeKalbCornClassic.org.

WATCH HERE

Disclaimer

DCEDC - DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 18:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:53pWORLD BANK : Announces Partnership with Hyundai Steel to Support Achievement of SDGs
PU
02:49pTrump Urges Nations to Place Their Citizens First, Rejects 'Globalists'--Update
DJ
02:43pNEW IN THE LOOP VIDEO : DeKalb's Community Race—Corn Classic
PU
02:40pBernie Sanders Calls for 8% Wealth Tax on Richest Americans -- Update
DJ
02:30pTenorshare Software Line-up is Now Compatible with iOS 13
SE
02:08pWORLD ECONOMIC FORUM : Launch of Climate Action Platform for Delivering Carbon Neutrality in Hard-to-Abate Sectors by Mid-Century
PU
01:54pRenewed Growth Fears Push Down Stocks, Ending Recent Lull
DJ
01:48pANIMAL AND PLANT HEALTH INSPECTION SERVICE : APHIS Proposes to Authorize the Importation of Fresh Sand Pear Fruit from Additional Areas in Japan into the United States
PU
01:48pANIMAL AND PLANT HEALTH INSPECTION SERVICE : USDA Seeks Comments on Proposed Changes for the Importation of Unshu Oranges from Japan into the United States
PU
01:48pFROM SAP TECHED : 12 TB VMs, expanded SAP partnership on Blockchain, Azure Monitor for SAP Solutions
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA'S MUSK PUSHED FOR SOLARCITY DEAL DESPITE MAJOR CASH CRUNCH: lawsuit
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
3OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tr..
4METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : Postponed MREL debt issuance
5Trump criticizes China's trade practices at U.N., will not take 'bad deal'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group