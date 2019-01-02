New independent Board Member of AB Klaipedos Nafta elected

We hereby inform that by the decision of Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos Nafta, legal entity code 110648893, registered at Burių str. 19, Klaipėda (hereinafter – the Company), adopted on 2nd of January, 2019, Mr. Ian Jonathan Bradshaw was elected as the independent Board Member of the Company to the current vacancy until the end of the acting Board’s tenure (27th of April, 2022).

















