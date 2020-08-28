Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New inspection of controlling the implementation of investment projects and foreign trade was established

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

In the structure of the Cabinet of Ministers, a new inspection has been created to control the implementation of investment projects and foreign trade with a limited number of employees, follows from the presidential decree 'On additional measures to further develop the country's export and investment potential'. In particular, the new inspectorate will be responsible for the Accounts Chamber:

- controlling over the execution of documents signed during the president's visits;

- controlling of organizations, over the complete and timely implementation of investment projects with the participation of strategic enterprises;

- further improvement of the localization process, study of the legality of imported products, study of the validity of imported products by budgetary organizations, recipients of budgetary funds and enterprises subject to monitoring.

It follows from the document that the staff of the inspection will have 7 units of the Department for Monitoring and Control over the Implementation of Investment Projects with the participation of strategic enterprises of the Accounts Chamber and 11 units of officers in Department for Monitoring and Promotion of Agreements, agreed upon following high-level visits.

The Accounts Chamber and the Ministry of Information Technologies and Communications will control the full and timely monitoring of the execution of documents signed during high-level visits of the President and investment projects with the participation of strategic enterprises, as well as, within the framework of organizing and exercising control, will create an opportunity to use the unified electronic system of inter-organizational executive discipline of the Ijro. gov.uz '.

A government commission, approved in accordance with the decree, will coordinate inspection activities.

Disclaimer

UzAFI – State Investment Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 21:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:40pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO SABESP : Sabesp supera meta e arrecada 191 mil peças na Campanha Inverno Solidário
PU
05:40pPASINEX RESOURCES : August 28, 2020 – Pasinex Announces Postponement in Filing of its Second Quarter Results for 2020
PU
05:37pOil markets flat as restarts begin at storm-hit energy operations
RE
05:37pCERRO GRANDE : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:36pIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS : 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation
AQ
05:35pAMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS : 2020 Proxy
PU
05:35pGRUPO CCR : Comunicado ao Mercado – Informações sobre a movimentação nas concessões sob gestão da companhia
PU
05:32pBEYOND TOBACCO™ EXPANDS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT : Secures Agreement with Chain of 70 Stores in U.S. and Two Additional Countries
GL
05:31pPASINEX RESOURCES : Announces Postponement in Filing of its Second Quarter Results for 2020
AQ
05:31pGlobal Blue Completes Business Combination With Far Point Acquisition Corporation
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's Roundup Settlement Negotiations Hit New 'Speed Bump' -- WSJ
2APPLE INC. : Apple and Tesla are splitting their shares, but does it matter?
3UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines announces biggest pilot job cut in its history
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Mercedes gets big electric van order from Amazon
5As pandemic relief winds down, Canadian banks brace for a new reality

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group