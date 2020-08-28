New inspection of controlling the implementation of investment projects and foreign trade was established

In the structure of the Cabinet of Ministers, a new inspection has been created to control the implementation of investment projects and foreign trade with a limited number of employees, follows from the presidential decree 'On additional measures to further develop the country's export and investment potential'. In particular, the new inspectorate will be responsible for the Accounts Chamber:

- controlling over the execution of documents signed during the president's visits;

- controlling of organizations, over the complete and timely implementation of investment projects with the participation of strategic enterprises;

- further improvement of the localization process, study of the legality of imported products, study of the validity of imported products by budgetary organizations, recipients of budgetary funds and enterprises subject to monitoring.

It follows from the document that the staff of the inspection will have 7 units of the Department for Monitoring and Control over the Implementation of Investment Projects with the participation of strategic enterprises of the Accounts Chamber and 11 units of officers in Department for Monitoring and Promotion of Agreements, agreed upon following high-level visits.

The Accounts Chamber and the Ministry of Information Technologies and Communications will control the full and timely monitoring of the execution of documents signed during high-level visits of the President and investment projects with the participation of strategic enterprises, as well as, within the framework of organizing and exercising control, will create an opportunity to use the unified electronic system of inter-organizational executive discipline of the Ijro. gov.uz '.

A government commission, approved in accordance with the decree, will coordinate inspection activities.