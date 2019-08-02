Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New labour director on the management board of METRO AG: Andrea Euenheim to succeed Heiko Hutmacher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 05:15am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

02 August 2019

NEW LABOUR DIRECTOR ON THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF METRO AG: ANDREA EUENHEIM TO SUCCEED HEIKO HUTMACHER

1 -2

Düsseldorf, 2 August 2019- A change is taking place on the Management Board of the international wholesale and food specialist: as of 1 November 2019, Andrea Euenheim will be appointed to the Management Board of METRO AG as new labour director. She is succeeding Heiko Hutmacher, who is leaving the company as of 31 December 2019 at his own request.

Andrea Euenheim (46) is joining the Management Board of METRO AG as an acknowledged trade and human resources expert. Since 2007 she held various HR management positions at the US technology and retail corporation Amazon, most recently as HR director for global expansion, mergers and acquisitions at the company's headquarters in Seattle. In METRO's nearly 55-year history she is the first woman on the Management Board of the international wholesale company.

'In Andrea Euenheim we are gaining an experienced and competent executive who developed her expertise as a human resources manager in an environment marked by disruption and innovation. In her role as labour director, she is the right choice for us to advance the further transformation of our wholesale company into a service and solution provider,' says Juergen Steinemann, Chairman of METRO AG's Supervisory Board.

In May 2019, the current labour director, Heiko Hutmacher, had informed the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of METRO AG that, after 8 years, he will not renew his contract beyond September 2020.

Heiko Hutmacher (62) will remain with the company until 31 December 2019 in order to pass his duties on to the new labour director and ensure a smooth transition. 'Heiko Hutmacher stands for the implementation of a new working culture at METRO. He set up the group, which is steeped in tradition, for the work environment of the future and at the same time coordinated the transformation processes this involved in an absolutely exemplary manner. For this I personally and the entire Management Board of METRO AG owe him thanks. With Andrea Euenheim we welcome a strong successor to our company. We are very much looking forward to working with her,' says Olaf Koch, Chairman of the Management Board of METRO AG.

METRO AG

Metro-Straße 1

40235 Düsseldorf, Germany P.O. Box 230361

Supervisory Board: Jürgen B. Steinemann, Chairman Management Board: Olaf Koch,Chairman

Christian Baier, Heiko Hutmacher, Philippe PalazziCommercial register of the Düsseldorf Local Court HRB 79055

40089 Düsseldorf, Germany

PRESS RELEASE

02 August 2019

METRO is a leading international wholesale company with food and non-food assortments that specialises on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants and caterers (HoReCa) as well as independent traders. Around the world, METRO has some 24 million customers who can choose whether to shop in one of the large-format stores, order online and collect their purchases at the store or have them delivered. METRO in addition also supports the competitiveness of entrepreneurs and own businesses with digital solutions and thereby contributes to cultural diversity in retail and hospitality. Sustainability is a key pillar of METRO's business. METRO has been the sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last four years. The company operates in 36 countries and employs more than 150,000 people worldwide. In financial year 2017/18, METRO generated sales of €36.5 billion. In September 2018 METRO AG initiated the divestment process for the food retail chain Real with its 34,000 employees to transform into a pure wholesale company.

2 -2

METRO AG

Metro-Straße 1

40235 Düsseldorf, Germany P.O. Box 230361

Supervisory Board: Jürgen B. Steinemann, Chairman Management Board: Olaf Koch,Chairman

Christian Baier, Heiko Hutmacher, Philippe PalazziCommercial register of the Düsseldorf Local Court HRB 79055

40089 Düsseldorf, Germany

Disclaimer

Metro Wholesale & Food Specialist AG published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 09:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:37aCHINA TECHFAITH WIRELESS COMM TECH : Techfaith Invested in a Real Estate Development Project in Nanjing China
PR
05:37aUpdated real-world data shows Giotrif®/Gilotrif® (afatinib) followed by osimertinib provided a median overall survival of up to almost four years in patients with EGFR Del19 and T790M mutation-positive NSCLC
BU
05:35aBT : says it's ready for UK PM Johnson's fibre broadband challenge
RE
05:35aBritish Airways owner IAG's profit propelled by North American tailwind
RE
05:35aYESTAR HEALTHCARE : Date of board meeting 2019-08-02
PU
05:35aCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Complimentary Compassionate Care cover for CBA home owners
PU
05:35aSiberian Storm blows in a £1.3 million windfall for one lucky NetBet player!
GL
05:30aPRESS RELEASE : Good grades for PŸUR at the hotline-test of connect
PU
05:30aCONTANGO : Further Acquisition Update
PU
05:30aSINOTRUK HONG KONG : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 3...
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Barclays hikes dividend 20% and targets highest yearly payout since 2008
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Demand for e-cigarettes boosting sales for British A..
3BARCLAYS PLC : RBS to miss profit target as Brexit warning signs build
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA-owner IAG gains on profit rise, outlook despite strike threat
5TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Backs Guidance; 1st Half Revenues Slipped

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group