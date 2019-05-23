New ‘Graceland Exhibition Center' to Open on May 25

The state-of-the-art exhibition center will host various traveling exhibits from around the world, including National Geographic Presents: Earth Explorers, Muhammad Ali: Greatest of All Time and Barber Motorsports’ A Century of the American Motorcycle

On May 25, 2019, Elvis Presley’s Graceland® will officially open the doors to its new, state-of-the-art, 80,000 square foot exhibition space, “Graceland Exhibition Center,” to guests from Memphis and around the world. The new facility is adjacent to Elvis Presley’s Memphis Entertainment Complex and will be home to an ever-changing lineup of exploration showcases to delight visitors of all ages. The inaugural exhibits include National Geographic Presents: Earth Explorers, Muhammad Ali: Greatest of All Time™ and Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum Presents: A Century of the American Motorcycle. Additionally, Space: An Out-Of-Gravity Experience will debut at The Graceland Exhibition Center on October 11.

During their visit, guests will be able to choose from multiple dining options at the TCB Food Hall or visit the Jungle Room Bar. The expansive complex also features a separate 10,000 square foot space available to organizations or individuals to rent for their own one-of-a-kind private events.

“We are very proud to be opening the new Graceland Exhibition Center. It will offer Memphians and visitors from around the world even more to experience on the Graceland campus,” stated Joel Weinshanker, Managing Partner of Elvis Presley Enterprises. “We will be bringing world-class exhibitions on a variety of subjects to Memphis for all to enjoy.”

The Graceland Exhibition Center will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The TCB Food Hall and Jungle Room Bar will also be open late following special events and concerts on the Soundstage at Graceland to allow guests to continue their fun into the night.

Tickets are now available and can be purchased online, at the Graceland Exhibition Center or at the Graceland Ticketing Plaza. Guests touring Graceland will receive a 50% discount to any exhibition on the same day and those who purchase a ticket to more than one exhibit are also entitled to half off the cost of a second exhibit. Visit Graceland Exhibition Center for pricing and to see additional discounts offered to groups.

Exhibits coming to Graceland Exhibition Center include:

National Geographic Presents: Earth Explorers (May 25 – September 9)

Organized around Earth’s spectacular eco-zones—polar regions, oceans, rain forests, mountains and caves, and the African savanna—Earth Explorers brings the unparalleled adventures of National Geographic to life. Learn about the daring men and women who venture into dangerous and remote parts of the world to discover new places, help protect our planet’s biodiversity and unearth new scientific discoveries. National Geographic Presents: Earth Explorers allows guests to let their imaginations run wild as they become explorers and embark on an adventure to discover new species, study animal behavior and learn about the important role technology, innovation and ingenuity play in making and documenting these discoveries.

*Educator guides are available for this exhibit.

Muhammad Ali: Greatest of All Time™ (May 25 – September 15)

Presented by Muhammad Ali Enterprises, this is an exhibition celebrating Muhammad Ali's incredible rise from humble beginnings to becoming the three-time heavyweight champion of the world and "The Greatest of All Time™." Discover the true story behind the most recognizable sports figure of the 20th century. Experience the thrill of the fights and be mesmerized by both the grace and power of Ali the boxer and the incredible amount of hard work, dedication and personal sacrifice that went into Ali’s battles both in and out of the ring. Explore the life of Muhammad Ali through his personal artifacts and experience his story through immersive photo opportunities.

Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum Presents: A Century of the American Motorcycle (May 25 – November 23)

Ever since the invention of the early bicycles, people have searched and experimented with various ways to make transportation more automated and faster. Although putting a motor on a bicycle was deemed crazy at the time, centuries later the motorcycle has become a social and cultural symbol, a symbol of freedom that has found an enduring place in America. The first motorcycles are almost too humble in style. No one could have predicted or even dreamed what these machines, these pieces of art, would become today. This exhibit explores a century of developers, inventors, and dreamers that pushed the envelope on what two wheels can do.

Space: An Out-Of-Gravity Experience (October 11 - January 5, 2020)

Developed in partnership with the International Space Station Office of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, the California Science Center and the partner museums of the Science Museum Exhibit Collaborative, the 10,000 square foot Space exhibition invites visitors to experience traveling to, living and working in space. Guests are immersed in the challenges that astronauts – and the engineers and scientists that make their journeys possible – face. Space features over two dozen hands-on, interactive exhibits, whole body experiences and authentic NASA space artifacts that engage visitors with the unparalleled adventure of space exploration. Highlights include full-scale, walk-through rotating labs modeled after an International Space Station laboratory and HD projections, including the powerful “Launch Theater.”

*Educator guides are available for this exhibit.

For more information about the Graceland Exhibition Center, as well as the upcoming events and activities happening at Graceland, visit Graceland.com.

About Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland and its related properties, including Elvis Presley's Memphis, Graceland's new entertainment and exhibition complex over 200,000 square feet in size; the AAA Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland 450-room resort hotel; and the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis’ home and career. EPE also produces and licenses Elvis-themed live events, tours, and attractions worldwide. Graceland Holdings LLC, led by managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. Graceland is the only attraction worldwide to ever receive six USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards: in 2019 it was voted “Best Tennessee Attraction and Iconic Landmark,” in 2018, it was voted “Best Tennessee Attraction” and “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour,” in 2015 voted the world’s “Best Musical Attraction” and “Best Historic Southern Attraction,” and in 2013 voted the #1 “Iconic American Attraction.” In 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards named Graceland one of the top 25 landmarks in the world and Rolling Stone named it one of 10 Great American Music Landmarks. For more information on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.

