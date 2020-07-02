Log in
New memoir shares the story of how one woman fights her life with humor and finds success as a mouth painter

07/02/2020

HAARLEM, Netherlands, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanneke Boot walks down memory lane to share her inspiring journey in “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” (published by AuthorHouse UK). Blending tones of seriousness and humor, she narrates her story that shows readers how physical disability is not — and never is — a hindrance to success.

 

Born with a muscle disease called arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC), Boot has experienced a host of challenges early in life. However, it did not stop her from moving forward. She realizes that anyone can overcome obstacles with humor and by exploiting one’s strongest talent. In her case, painting.

 

At 18, Boot discovered that painting with her mouth is easier for her than painting with her hands. She has found her calling in art and paints everything: views, landscapes, mills and portraits. Presented in diary format, she documents her feelings, thoughts and struggles, as well as how she turned her disability to possibility within the pages of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

 

“I think my book will support a lot of readers, not only with (those with) disability, but also with depression for example,” the author states. “I experience high ups and deep down, but art and humor give me strength to overcome my fights.”

 

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” offers insight into one woman’s challenges with a disability while giving inspiration to others who facing the same difficulties. The book is available for purchase at https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/808348-aint-no-mountain-high-enough.

 

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”

By Hanneke Boot

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 82 pages | ISBN 9781728398242

E-Book | 82 pages | ISBN 9781728398235

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Hanneke Boot was born in 1962 with a congenital muscle and joint disorder that required several surgeries. She studied social sciences in university. Boot is a writer and talented artist who publishes art cards, diaries, calendars and reproductions via publishing houses.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.co.uk or call 0800 047 8203.

Attachment 

Marketing Services
AuthorHouse
888-519-5121
pressreleases@authorhouse.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
