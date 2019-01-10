Log in
New music party themed hotel, Melody Maker Cancun, in Mexico.

01/10/2019 | 02:13pm EST

Melody Maker Cancun, in Mexico., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancun Mexico, Melody Maker Cancun - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 

World-renowned Panamanian-born Spanish pop star, Miguel Bosé kicked off the new concert calendar last month Dec. 7th at the Grand Opening of The Melody Maker Cancun hotel (named after the iconic Melody Maker music magazine) on Cancun’s beachfront, billed as the World’s premier multi-sensory concert venue and hotel/resort. 

With more than 2500 guests and authentic Bosé fans, the hotel celebrated its grand opening with local dignitaries in attendance such as the local governor Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez, the hotel owners Daniel Araf (Araf family), from the management company Globalia CEO Javier Hidalgo and the CEO of Melody Maker Hotels, Javier Blanco.

A festive light show and fireworks kicked-off the Bosé concert, inaugurating the innovative hotel/entertainment concept unique to Cancun and soon will launch other Melody Maker hotels at other beach destinations.

Upcoming star-studded event bookings from January to April include celebrity DJs and artists such as Paris Hilton, Juan Magan, Tiesto, YVESV, David Guetta, Don Diablo, Steve Aoki, Elrow, Afrojack, W&W, Armin Van Buuren and Mana to name a few. Guests enjoy all-inclusive modern design and Luxury ambiance, that is styled South Beach meets Las Vegas, with a pulsating Ibiza style resort nightlife included in their stay.

0_medium_mm6.jpg
Miguel Bosé kicks off the concert calendar of a new music party themed hotel.


2_medium_mm7.png
Grand opening with local dignitaries in attendance such as the local governor Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez, the hotel owners Daniel Araf (Araf family), from the management company Globalia CEO Javier Hidalgo and the CEO of Melody Maker Hotels, Javier Blanco.


4_medium_mmlogo.jpg


Please visit our website (www.melodymakercancun.com) for a full events schedule and ticket purchase.

Attachments 

Edward Radonic
RadonicRodgers Strategy+ Media Contact
416-829-7236
er@radonicrodgers.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
