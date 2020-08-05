Log in
New myBrightlink Virtual Summer Camp an Immediate Success

08/05/2020 | 12:51pm EDT

The Catalight Foundation’s New Program Supports Participants with Developmental Disabilities Via An Integrated Camp Experience With Many Of Their Employees’ Typically Developed Children

Earlier this summer, the Catalight Foundation launched its first ever Virtual Summer Camp under its myBrightlinkTM brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200805005833/en/

“What could ever be more fun than this!” Happy Camper Emerson (Photo: Business Wire)

Designed to be educational and fun, the virtual forum lets participants experience many of the benefits of in-person camp, like socializing with their peers, doing fun projects, singing camp songs and more. With many Camp options, attendees have access to curriculum from arts and crafts, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), movement, cooking and even sleuthing. The experience accommodates kids of various age groups and developmental capabilities. And the time “at camp” learning and having fun allows parents to get a much needed break.

MyBrightlink Camp is provided at no cost for participants of Easterseals Northern California and Easterseals Hawaii, which are part of the Catalight Foundations family of companies, as well as to the children of its employees.

“The idea of a virtual summer camp was born out of our commitment to help our program participants have some traditional summer fun in the new world of social distancing,” said Susan Armiger, CEO of the Catalight Foundation. “Despite being virtual, myBrightlink Camp is highly social and gives campers the chance to make new friends in a safe and supportive environment. Our programs are staffed by behavior interventionists to help all participants engage and create in a manner that works for them, while maintaining some camaraderie which is what so many of us are missing right now.”

MyBrightlink Camp is made possible with financial support from our many generous donors and the Safeway Foundation. Safeway has supported the disabilities community for many decades, most recently kicking off its annual Boost Their Abilities campaign. Proceeds from this effort help fund organizations that assist people to live healthier lives and reach their full potential, regardless of ability.

To learn more visit myBrightlink Camp.

About the Catalight Foundation

Established in 2019, the Catalight foundation partners with organizations that deliver home and community-based services. Through its proprietary delivery ecosystem – an integrated suite of clinical, technology, finance and operations infrastructure solutions – Catalight helps organizations to scale, thrive and make a significant difference in the communities they serve. As growth partners to organizations throughout their transformation journey, Catalight makes a meaningful impact by Building Capacity to Care.

The Catalight Foundation is a member of a family of companies including Easterseals Northern California, Easterseals Hawaii, the Behavioral Health Provider Network (BHPN) and Xolv Technology Solutions. Across the five non-profit companies, there are nearly 1,000 employees working together to help responsibly disrupt and transform home and community-based care.


© Business Wire 2020
