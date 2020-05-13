Mollificio Valli has recently expanded its activities by opening a new production site. The new site is located in Paruzzaro (NO) and is dedicated to plasma cutting activities. The new plants have been placed in a pre-existing industrial warehouse which has been renovated and modernized according to recent quality standards.

In addition to the industrial plants for plasma cutting and a covered loading-unloading area, inside the new shed, offices have been created for the management of production activities with an annexed relaxation area for staff. An area dedicated to the quality control of the pieces produced with a 3D machine has also been created.

The roof of the entire building was reclaimed from the previous asbestos roof and a photovoltaic system with a total power of 179.40 kWp consisting of n. 598 monocrystalline modules with 60 cells with a power of 300 Wp each.

[Attachment]

[Attachment]