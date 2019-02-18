Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New round of U.S.-China trade talks begins Tuesday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 09:05pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, next to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A new round of talks between the United States and China to resolve their trade war will take place in Washington on Tuesday, with follow-up sessions at a higher level later in the week, the White House said on Monday.

The talks follow a round of negotiations that ended last week in Beijing without a deal but which officials said had generated progress on contentious issues between the two trading partners.

The talks are aimed at "achieving needed structural changes in China that affect trade between the United States and China.  The two sides will also discuss China’s pledge to purchase a substantial amount of goods and services from the United States," the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Dan Grebler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:10pTop Citgo executives removed amid battle to control firm - sources
RE
09:08pDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Company Error Corrected
PU
09:05pNew round of U.S.-China trade talks begins Tuesday
RE
08:52pStates File Suit Against Trump Administration Over Wall Emergency - Update
DJ
08:28pChina's vice premier to visit United States for trade talks this week
RE
08:21pDOLLAR INDEX : Euro's bounce slows as focus shifts back to economy, ECB policy
RE
08:17pAsian shares hover near four-month high, buoyed by trade optimism
RE
08:13pU.S. oil prices hit three-month high amid OPEC-led output cuts
RE
08:12pAs China Talks Resume, Trump Seeks a Win on Trade
DJ
07:43pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Chinese travellers lead the way down under (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : U.S. FAA INVESTIGATES SOUTHWEST OVER BAGGAGE WEIGHT DISCREPANCIES: WSJ
2ZTE CORPORATION : Britain does not support total Huawei network ban - sources
3DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Factbox - Huawei's challenges in Europe
4BINGO INDUSTRIES LTD : BINGO INDUSTRIES : Morgans rates BIN as Add
5HONDA MOTOR CO LTD : HONDA MOTOR : Urgent Headline News

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.