New scientific publication from AroCell on TK 210 ELISA in prostate cancer

03/20/2019 | 04:31am EDT

The aim of the study was to investigate the diagnostic value of the AroCell TK 210 ELISA together with free PSA, pro PSA and PHI in differentiating prostate cancer from benign urological conditions.

The study with the title “The combination of AroCell TK 210 ELISA with Prostate Health Index  or protease-specific antigen density can improve the ability to differentiate prostate cancer from noncancerous conditions” is published the peer-reviewed journal “The Prostate” and  was performed in collaboration with Ljubljana University Medical Centre and the Maribor University Medical Centre, Ljubljana.

Serum samples from 140 patients with PSA values in the range between 2 and 10 µg/L were collected and the TK1 protein levels were determined using the AroCell TK 210 ELISA along with PSA-related parameters. The results showed that combination of TK1 with PSAD or TK1 with PHI has significantly higher sensitivity than those for the individual PSA-related biomarkers. These results further suggest that TK1 protein determinations together with PHI or PSAD could be a valuable tool in prostate cancer management.

“ We are delighted with the promising results in this first clinical  study published on the performance of the TK210 ELISA in prostate cancer, The data suggests that the combination of serum TK1 levels with the Prostate Health Index and the PSA density can lead to increased diagnostic accuracy, which  supports that the AroCell TK 210 ELISA can be a valuable tool in prostate cancer management”, says Michael Brobjer, AroCell CEO.

For more information:
Michael Brobjer, CEO
Telephone: +46(0)18 50 30 20
E-mail: michael.brobjer@arocell.com

AroCell is obliged to make public this information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication through the agency of Michael Brobjer, March 20, 2019 at 09.30.

About AroCell

AroCell AB (AROC) is a Swedish company that develops standardized modern blood tests to support the prognosis and follow up of cancer patients. AroCell's new technology is based on patented methods to measure Thymidine Kinase 1 (TK1) protein levels in a blood sample. The TK 210™ ELISA test provides valuable information mainly about the condition of cancer patients. This may help clinicians to optimize treatment strategies and estimate the risk of recurrence of tumor disease during the monitoring of the disease. AroCell (AROC) is listed at Nasdaq First North with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser: Certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90.
For more information; www.arocell.com

Attachment

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
