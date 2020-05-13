Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New single board computer extends life, updates processing and communications technology, saves cost and power for VXS-based systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 11:26am EDT

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaco Systems announces the DSP221 emphasizing their commitment toward supporting customers with long term solutions. The DSP221 is an extension of the legacy DSP220, by refreshing to the latest NXP T2081 quad core processor. This launch lowers costs of ownership for our clients while simultaneously reducing integration work and extending the life of current projects. The DSP221 delivers a valuable solution toward achieving production lifetime.

The DSP221 is the newest NXP QorIQTM based product to join Abaco's rugged 6U VME and VXS single board computers. It provides high speed Ethernet fabric support with a technological refresh. This product provides an improvement from a single core processor to a modern multi core power architecture processor. This technology refresh reduces power consumption by over half compared to the DSP220.

The DSP221 incorporates the high performance T2081 processor and is designed specifically for harsh environments. It is ideal for a wide range of applications demanding reliability, like critical industrial, aerospace and defense applications. The DSP221 is available in air-cooled ruggedization levels, offering a clear path for new customers and existing DSP220 users looking for modernization of existing systems. This product lends itself to the success of our customers by overcoming the threat of obsolescence.

Pete Thompson, Vice President, Product Management of Abaco Systems, Inc., said, "We are committed to continuing our longstanding tradition of bringing our customers products that will reduce the possibility of obsolescence and allow success without replacement of entire systems. The DSP221 provides just that, allowing existing platforms to continue to perform with a clear path towards the future. We will continue to provide our customers with products that are solid investments allowing them to succeed without costly overhauls of systems already in place."

Technical Overview
The DSP221 is a 6U VXS single board computer with Power ArchitectureTM AMP CPU with eight e6500 virtual cores (4 cores, dual threaded with AltiVec co-processing). It includes 8 GB DDR3 SDRAM with ECC Single Bank, 512MB NOR Flash, 32GB NAND Flash solid-state drive, 512 kB non-volatile nvSRAM, 2x independent PMC/XMC sites, 2x 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet, 2x RS232 ports, 4x single-ended GPIO (5V tolerant), and has a Baseboard Management Module (BMM). Standard software options including Uboot, PBIT, CIBIT, and VxWorks® 7 (SR0630). Linux Yocto distribution is available on request.

More Information https://www.abaco.com/products/dsp221
Data Sheet https://www.abaco.com/download/dsp221-datasheet

About Abaco Systems

With more than 30 years' experience, Abaco Systems is a global leader in open architecture computing and electronic systems for aerospace, defense and industrial applications. We create innovative, modular solutions based on open standards that are characterized by outstanding price/performance, ultimate rugged reliability and minimal SWaP. Our goal is to be a significant contributor to our customers' success, partnering with them to reduce cost, time-to-deployment and risk and supporting them over the long term.  With an active presence in hundreds of national asset platforms on land, sea and in the air, Abaco Systems is trusted where it matters most. www.abaco.com

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-single-board-computer-extends-life-updates-processing-and-communications-technology-saves-cost-and-power-for-vxs-based-systems-301058650.html

SOURCE Abaco Systems


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:49aSCWORX DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In SCWorx Corp. To Contact The Firm
GL
11:48aHENKEL VORZUEGE : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
11:48aMTAB : Appoints Analytics Innovator Mark Langsfeld as CEO
PR
11:48aCarpoly Awarded TUV Rheinland China-mark Certification for Low VOC Emission and Production Controlled
BU
11:46aMCAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION : Announces Final Voting Results
AQ
11:46aVISA : adds 28 partners to Visa Token Services
AQ
11:46aKIADIS PHARMA N : Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
11:46aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 13 May 2020
AQ
11:46aCARMAT : Obtains Approval for the Reimbursement of Its Total Artificial Heart During the US Clinical Feasibility Study
BU
11:46aMCGRIFF : Insurance Services and McGriff :, Seibels & Williams Rebrand as McGriff
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group