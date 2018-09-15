New study results provide evidence that Ofev® (nintedanib) slows progression of IPF beyond four years with consistent safety

Results from INPULSIS®-ON, published today in Lancet
Respiratory Medicine, provide insights into the long-term safety,
efficacy and tolerability of Ofev® (nintedanib) in patients
with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).1 These data suggest
that the effect of nintedanib on slowing disease progression of IPF
persists beyond four years.1 Results also indicate that the
long-term efficacy of nintedanib in reducing disease progression may be
sustained in patients who require dose adjustments.1
The exploratory findings of the open-label extension trial are
consistent with results from the Phase III INPULSIS® trials
and show that continued treatment with nintedanib, for up to 68 months,
has a manageable safety and tolerability profile, with no new safety
signals identified.1,2,3,4 The INPULSIS®-ON trial
featured a large cohort of patients with IPF who have received
nintedanib, and these data add to the growing body of evidence
suggesting that nintedanib provides long-term benefits to patients with
IPF.1,5
IPF is a rare, debilitating and fatal lung disease that affects
approximately 3 million people worldwide.6,7,8 It causes
progressive scarring of the lungs, resulting in continuous and
irreversible deterioration in lung function and breathing difficulties.9
As IPF progresses, lung function gradually and irreversibly deteriorates.6
In the INPULSIS®-ON trial, involving 734 patients:
-
Descriptive efficacy assessments of lung function showed the annual
rate of decline in forced vital capacity (FVC) over 192 weeks was
-135.1 mL/year. This was consistent with the annual rate of FVC
decline in patients treated with nintedanib in the INPULSIS®
trials (-113.6 mL/year in patients treated with nintedanib).1,3
Data from clinical trials suggest that FVC decline in placebo-treated
patients with IPF and mild or moderate lung function impairment at
baseline is approximately 200 mL over 1 year.10
-
The annual rate of decline in FVC was consistent irrespective of age,
race and FVC % predicted at the start of INPULSIS®-ON.1
-
The incidence rate of acute exacerbations in INPULSIS®-ON
was similar to that in patients treated with nintedanib in the INPULSIS®
trials, further supporting the effect of nintedanib on reducing the
risk of acute exacerbation1,11
-
An acute exacerbation is a sudden deterioration in respiratory
function, in many cases with unknown cause, which negatively impacts
the disease course and often leads to death within a few months.12,13,14
The most common adverse event during INPULSIS®-ON was
diarrhoea, as in the INPULSIS® and TOMORROW trials, and led
to treatment discontinuation in 4.7% and 10.2% of patients who continued
and initiated nintedanib during INPULSIS®-ON, respectively.1,2,3,4,10
Cardiovascular (major adverse cardiac and vascular events, e.g heart
attack or stroke) and bleeding exposure-adjusted event rates collected
in patients who continued or initiated nintedanib in INPULSIS®-ON
were similar to those observed in placebo-treated patients in the
INPULSIS® trials.1,2 These findings are also
consistent with post-marketing surveillance data collected in the US
during the first year following the launch of nintedanib as a treatment
for IPF.15
“The results of INPULSIS®-ON add to a growing body of
evidence showing that nintedanib provides long-term benefits to patients
with IPF,” said Professor Bruno Crestani, lead investigator of INPULSIS®-ON,
Professor of Pneumology at the Paris Diderot University School of
Medicine, France and Head of the Pneumology and Rare Lung Disease
Department at Bichat Hospital, France. “IPF is a chronic disease that
requires long-term treatment; therefore, long-term safety and efficacy
data beyond four years of treatment is important. With these positive
data from INPULSIS®-ON, physicians can feel confident that
their patients can benefit from nintedanib over the long term.”
Dr Susanne Stowasser, Associate Head of Medicine Respiratory at
Boehringer Ingelheim said: “The INPULSIS®-ON results provide
valuable insights about the long-term safety and efficacy of OFEV®
in IPF and supply further evidence of its positive impact on the lives
of people living with this disease.” Dr Stowasser added: “Progressive
fibrosing lung diseases like IPF continue to have a devastating impact
on people’s lives and our focus remains on researching and bringing to
market treatments that improve the lives of these patients at need.”
