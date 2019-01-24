DGAP-News: Homes & Holiday AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Real Estate

New top-address for your Mallorca holiday 2019: Booking portal Porta Holiday offers around 1,000 fincas and holiday homes on the Balearic island



24.01.2019 / 09:30

- Integration of easyFinca and Top Villas Mallorca completed

- Object portfolio shows Mallorca's complete diversity

- Significantly positive contribution to the group's sales and profit situation



Munich/Palma de Mallorca, 24 January 2019. Vacation in a holiday home or on a finca in Mallorca are trendy. More and more people are enjoying the many advantages: Flexibility, privacy and the possibility to experience the authentic Mallorca away from mass tourism. With immediate effect the booking portal https://www.portaholiday.de, with around 1.000 fincas and holiday homes becomes one of the leading providers on the popular Balearic island. For that reason Porta Holiday, a subsidiary of the specialist for holiday real estate in Spain and Germany, Homes & Holiday AG (ISIN: DE000A2G55M9), has punctually at the start of the new season completed the integration of the holiday-renting companies easyFinca and Top Villas Mallorca which were acquired in 2018. This has increased its object portfolio almost fivefold in just one year from 220.



Joint company headquarters in Alcudia: Security both for holidaymakers and owners

Within the integration all the activities of the new Porta Holiday have been concentrated in one place. The new company headquarters are located in Carrer Mar y Estany 45-1 , 07400 Alcudia, and will be managed by Janine Sabrina Klein, founder and CEO of Top Villas Mallorca. Porta holiday is one of the few big holiday rental companies with its headquarters in Mallorca.

All the staff are on site so Porta Holiday can guarantee that every holiday home has been personally inspected and that all photos and descriptions are up-to-date, so that the holiday in Mallorca can be enjoyed without restrictions. This also ensures that the guests have a contact person on site. Porta Holiday is also a member of the DRV, the German travel association which accepts only companies with, amongst other things, sufficient working capital, reference-recommendations, and a management with many years of experience. Porta Holiday also offers security for the owners who profit from an all-round worry-free package right up to property management.



From an idyllic finca over a luxurious property on the first sea line to offers for active holidaymakers

In Porta Holiday's object portfolio Mallorca's complete diversity can be found. Whether an idyllic finca in the interior of the island, a beach-house or a luxury-finca, holidaymakers will find their ideal domicile. Individual requirements can also be catered for such as babysitters, private chefs, or language and Yoga lessons. For those interested in the increasingly-popular active holiday will also find a large selection of suitable holiday homes along the most attractive cycle routes or close to the golf course at https://www.portaholiday.de



Positive business development expected in 2019

Due to the considerable increase in the number of properties in its portfolio Porta Holiday aims to significantly expand its booking volume and to exploit scale effects. As a result the business unit holiday rental should from 2019 contribute appreciably to the turnover and profit situation of the whole Homes & Holiday group.



Contact:

Porta Holiday // Carrer Mar y Estany 45 -1º // 07400 Alcudia // info@portaholiday.com

Homes & Holiday AG // Ludwig Strasse 8 // 80539 Munich // https://www.homes-holiday.com

Press and image requests:

Ulrike Eschenbecher// Tel. +49 171 753 2610// Tel. +49 89 2060 2138 // ulrike.eschenbecher@homes-holiday.com

Investor Relations & Financial Press

Fabian Lorenz // Phone +49 221 29 83 15 88 // ir@homes-holiday.com

About Homes & Holiday AG

The Homes & Holiday AG is based in Munich and and was the first franchise system, together with its subsidiaries Porta Mondial, Porta Mallorquina and Porta Holiday, to specialise in holiday real estate. Within an integrated business model the group offers all services including classic real estate brokerage (Porta Mondial/Porta Mallorquina), holiday rental (Porta Holiday), and property management (via external service providers). Thereby the group concentrates with its locations, on Spain and Germany, Europe's most attractive real estate markets. In 2017 the Homes & Holiday group increased its sales and booking turnover by more than 47% up to over 139 million euros.