NewAge Products Inc. to Donate 5% of ShopNewage Sales in Support of COVID-19 Relief Efforts
03/19/2020 | 03:31pm EDT
Vaughan, Ontario, Canada, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We understand how serious the situation is with the continued spread of coronavirus, and we want to do our part to help.
Starting today, NewAge Products will be donating 5% of all sales from shopnewage.com to assist charitable organizations in their fight against COVID-19.
During online checkout, you will be prompted to choose from one of two charitable organizations in your region that you’d like the donation to be made out to. The 2 charities we will be donating to within the United States are the World Health Organization and Feeding America. Donations will be totaled and sent to the applicable organizations within 7-14 business days, for the foreseeable future.
We hope to lessen the impact of this virus and provide relief to those burdened by this pandemic.
When: Starting March 19, 2020
What:NewAge Products Inc. is donating 5% of all sales received on Shopnewage.com to charitable organizations in the fight against COVID-19
How:
Add your purchases to the cart and proceed to checkout
Click the box for the charitable organization you’d like the donation to be made to
Complete your purchase. The 5% donation is calculated on the total before taxes