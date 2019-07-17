Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NewFi Implements LoanScorecard's Pricer1 and Portfolio Underwriter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Technology Allows Wholesale Lender to Provide Brokers with an Eligibility and Pricing Tool for its Proprietary Non-QM Products

IRVINE, Calif., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoanScorecard®, the leading provider of non-agency automated underwriting systems (AUS), today announced that NewFi Wholesale has implemented LoanScorecard’s product and pricing engine, Pricer1™, and non-agency AUS, Portfolio Underwriter™, as its Non-QM Pricing & Scenario Tool.

Founded in 2015, NewFi Wholesale is a wholesale mortgage lender headquartered in Emeryville, Calif., with deep expertise in government, jumbo, and non-qualified mortgage (non-QM) lending. The company is licensed to do business in California, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah and Washington.

Powered by LoanScorecard’s Pricer1 and Portfolio Underwriter technology, NewFi Wholesale’s Non-QM Pricing & Scenario Tool allows approved and potential broker partners to run loan scenarios in Calyx® Point® or on the lender’s website. Brokers can then quickly determine eligibility and pricing across NewFi Wholesale’s proprietary non-QM products: Sequoia Portfolio Plus, Sequoia Portfolio Expanded, Sequoia Investor Pro and Sequoia CPA.

“By combining our broad range of loan products with innovative technology we are reshaping the way our broker partners shop for and close loans,” said Steve Abreu, CEO of NewFi Wholesale. “We chose to partner with LoanScorecard because they allow us to provide brokers, whether or not they are approved partners, greater value by accessing our proprietary guidelines directly in their LOS. In addition, we didn’t need to spend significant time and resources building our own AUS. LoanScorecard’s implementation process was so smooth that we were up and running in less than a month.”

“Forward-looking wholesale lenders, like NewFi, know that, in order to be successful in today’s market, it’s essential to build strong relationships with brokers,” said Ben Wu, Executive Director of LoanScorecard. “By leveraging LoanScorecard technology, NewFi is expanding its reach and empowering brokers with real-time pricing and an immediate indication of whether or not loans would be approved, so they can quickly and confidently close more loans.”

Calyx Point users can join the “Power your Pipeline with Newfi Wholesale” webinar on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 1:00pm CDT to learn how to access NewFi Wholesale’s Non-QM Pricing & Scenario Tool within the LOS.

About LoanScorecard
LoanScorecard is the leading provider of non-agency automated underwriting, pricing and loan-loss reserve solutions designed to meet today's regulatory challenges and capitalize on market opportunities. LoanScorecard helps institutions address CFPB regulations, compliance and fair lending, and supports banks and credit unions preparing for the upcoming impacts of CECL. For more information, visit loanscorecard.com or call 800-617-0892.

Contact:   Campbell Lewis Communications
  Jessica Ruiz-Krout 
  212.995.8058
  jessica@campbelllewis.com 

         


                        


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:12aTelos Corporation's Xacta Added to Department of Homeland Security CDM Approved Product List
GL
09:12aHorizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program
GL
09:12aMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Market Purchase of Company's own Shares
PR
09:11aGREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:11aGlobal Stocks Wobble as Earnings Season Gets Under Way
DJ
09:11aValley National Bancorp Appoints Michael D. Hagedorn as Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
GL
09:10aAMAZON COM : EU antitrust regulators to investigate Amazon over merchant data
RE
09:10aE W SCRIPPS : Leading Podcast Networks Continue US Upfront Tour
PU
09:10aZYNGA : to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31, 2019
PU
09:10aDIEBOLD NIXDORF : Expands Services With First Horizon To Implement Enhanced Software And Security Solution Across Entire Fleet Of Self-Service Devices
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : Ericsson warns on negative margin impact, shares fall 7%
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
3DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank cuts dividend amid money laundering fallout
4ASML HOLDING : ASML beats forecasts as 5G sales offset weak memory demand
5SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Sobi publishes report for second quarter 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About