NewRez Partners with LoanNEX

National mortgage lender NewRez (formerly New Penn Financial) has
partnered with St. Louis-based LoanNEX to provide lenders expanded
access to NewRez products, with a specific focus on non-QM originations.
LoanNEX is the leading discovery and decisioning engine for non-QM and
expanded credit loan programs. With the addition of the LoanNEX
platform, NewRez lenders are able to quickly and confidently find a fit
across NewRez’s non-QM loan programs and serve more borrowers who might
not qualify for agency programs.
“In today’s changing market, we know how important it is for lenders to
differentiate themselves and bring real solutions to their borrowers,”
says LoanNEX CEO and Co-Founder, Eloise Schmitz. “This requires having
access to both the right products and the right tools to deliver the
best options to your borrowers. LoanNEX is proud to have the NewRez
products available on our platform."
Lisa Schreiber, Senior Vice President of Correspondent Lending at
NewRez, is thrilled to augment their origination process with LoanNEX.
“The LoanNEX non-QM product and pricing platform will allow lenders to
access NewRez pricing and product eligibility. It provides for national
exposure and a transparent, competitive process with other non-QM
buyers.” NewRez is now live with LoanNEX as part of its Correspondent
Lending process. Contact your Sales Representative or learn more at newrezcorrespondent.com.
About NewRez LLC
NewRez LLC (NewRez), formerly New Penn Financial, LLC, is a leading
nationwide lender that focuses on offering a breadth of industry-leading
products, supported by a loan process that blends both human interaction
and the benefits of technology into an unparalleled customer experience.
Founded in 2008 and licensed to lend in 49 states, NewRez is
headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania and operates multiple
lending channels, including Correspondent Lending, Wholesale,
Direct-to-Consumer, Retail, and a network of Joint Venture partners.
NewRez is a Shellpoint Partners company and a member of the New
Residential Investment Corp. family. More information is available at newrezcorrespondent.com.
About LoanNEX
LoanNEX is an innovative web based pricing and eligibility platform with
unprecedented Non-QM, specialty loan program decisioning tools. LoanNEX
simplify the discovery of residential mortgage options for
non-traditional borrowers and is available to brokers, mortgage
originators, underwriters, and secondary market personnel. The system’s
open-architecture application program interface (API) enables lenders
and investors to integrate LoanNEX directly into their workflows for
open access to their originators and brokers. For more information,
visit www.loannex.com,
or contact Kristen Norvell at 314-833-6464.
