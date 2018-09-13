NewVoiceMedia : Named by Forbes as One of World’s Top 100 Cloud Companies

NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales solutions, has for the third consecutive year been named in the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100, the definitive list of top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

“It’s a real privilege to be recognized as one of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world for the third year running,” commented Dennis Fois, NewVoiceMedia CEO. “We operate in a multi-billion-dollar market that is accelerating its transition to the cloud. Our global cloud contact center platform helps companies outcompete on customer experience by bridging the conversation gap from digital interactions to voice, making every conversation great. Our company has seen rapid growth and success, owing to our total commitment to helping our customers deliver a better, more emotive customer experience. We look forward to continuing to scale operations, accelerate our already impressive growth trajectory and to develop world-class customer success for our growing customer base.”

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from the top cloud startups. The Forbes Cloud 100 judging panel, including top public cloud company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score and rank the top 100 cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved four factors: market leadership, estimated valuation, operating metrics, and people and culture.

“All of the twenty-five cloud IPOs and major cloud acquisitions over the past three years have been prior members of the Cloud 100, and we absolutely expect that the dominant public cloud companies of the future will also come from this list,” said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “The 2018 Cloud 100 represents well over $135B in private shareholder value — an astonishing figure that reminds us yet again of the power of the cloud. The way we do business will be dramatically different as a result of these companies and I am honored to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of the founders and teams behind each company on the 2018 Cloud 100.”

Serving more than 700 customers, NVM is outperforming the rapidly expanding cloud contact center market twofold and continues to attract new customers through exciting technological developments. It recently unveiled key capabilities that will enable businesses to drive digital transformation and create unified, consistent and integrated experiences irrespective of the channel chosen by the customer. Additionally, NVM was recently named a Leader in Ventana Research’s 2018 Value Index for Contact Center in the Cloud and achieved top positions for Reliability and Validation, for its efficient operations, global capabilities and customer satisfaction.

