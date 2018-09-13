NewVoiceMedia : Named by Forbes as One of World’s Top 100 Cloud Companies

NewVoiceMedia,
a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales
solutions, has for the third consecutive year been named in the Forbes
2018 Cloud 100, the definitive list of top 100 private cloud
companies in the world, published by Forbes in collaboration with
Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.
“It’s a real privilege to be recognized as one of the top 100 private
cloud companies in the world for the third year running,” commented
Dennis Fois, NewVoiceMedia CEO. “We operate in a multi-billion-dollar
market that is accelerating its transition to the cloud. Our global
cloud contact center platform helps companies outcompete on customer
experience by bridging the conversation gap from digital interactions to
voice, making every conversation great. Our company has seen rapid
growth and success, owing to our total commitment to helping our
customers deliver a better, more emotive customer experience. We look
forward to continuing to scale operations, accelerate our already
impressive growth trajectory and to develop world-class customer success
for our growing customer base.”
As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100,
Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from the top cloud
startups. The Forbes Cloud 100 judging panel, including top public cloud
company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score and rank the top 100
cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved
four factors: market leadership, estimated valuation, operating metrics,
and people and culture.
“All of the twenty-five cloud IPOs and major cloud acquisitions over the
past three years have been prior members of the Cloud 100, and we
absolutely expect that the dominant public cloud companies of the future
will also come from this list,” said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor
and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “The 2018 Cloud 100 represents
well over $135B in private shareholder value — an astonishing figure
that reminds us yet again of the power of the cloud. The way we do
business will be dramatically different as a result of these companies
and I am honored to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of the
founders and teams behind each company on the 2018 Cloud 100.”
Serving more than 700 customers, NVM is outperforming the rapidly
expanding cloud contact center market twofold and continues to attract
new customers through exciting technological developments. It recently
unveiled key capabilities that will enable businesses to drive digital
transformation and create unified, consistent and integrated experiences
irrespective of the channel chosen by the customer. Additionally, NVM
was recently named a Leader in Ventana Research’s 2018 Value Index for
Contact Center in the Cloud and achieved top positions for Reliability
and Validation, for its efficient operations, global capabilities and
customer satisfaction.
For further information about NewVoiceMedia, visit www.newvoicemedia.com.
