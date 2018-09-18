NewVoiceMedia : Partners with Rapid7 to Transform its Customer Experience and Contact Center Operations

NewVoiceMedia, a global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales solutions, today announced that SecOps firm Rapid7 has selected the NVM Platform to deliver a personalized, exceptional experience to its globally expanding customer base.

Rapid7 powers the practice of SecOps by delivering shared visibility, analytics and automation that unites security, IT and DevOps teams. Headquartered in Boston, Rapid7 serves more than 7,100 customers in 120+ countries, including 55 percent of the Fortune 100.

Rapid7 selected NewVoiceMedia’s cloud contact center solution for its integration with the organization’s CRM system, which will enable the service team to instantly access customer engagement histories and personalize each interaction. With service agents located around the globe, Rapid7 is also leveraging NVM’s global call routing architecture, Global Voice Assurance. It will allow the service team to manage its resources across the globe as a single entity, reducing customer wait times while ensuring reliable call quality and service availability for calls in remote regions.

The NVM Platform will also provide a real-time window into Rapid7’s entire support operation, with automatic call logging, recording and customizable reporting features that will allow the support team to understand where improvement opportunities exist.

“Rapid7 is deeply committed to providing our customers with a personalized and exceptional experience every time they interact with our organization, our products and our services,” says Rajeev Jaswal, CIO at Rapid7. “We needed a reliable cloud contact center solution that would integrate seamlessly with our CRM, and, NewVoiceMedia met those needs.”

Chris Haggis, SVP Customer Success at NewVoiceMedia, adds, “We’re delighted to be working with Rapid7 and look forward to seeing the company transform its customer service and business efficiencies. Customer experience is becoming the primary tool for companies to differentiate, and NVM will help Rapid7 outcompete on CX by making every conversation great. Additionally, our true cloud solutions are completely flexible and scalable and will continue to support the business throughout its future expansion."

About NewVoiceMedia

NewVoiceMedia is a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to create exceptional, emotive customer experiences to serve better and sell more.

Its award-winning platform joins up all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 700+ customers include Canadian Cancer Society, Ebury, FCR Media, FlixBus, JustGiving, Kingston University, Lumesse, Paysafe and Vax. For more information, visit www.newvoicemedia.com or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter @NewVoiceMedia.

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) powers the practice of SecOps by delivering shared visibility, analytics, and automation that unites security, IT, and DevOps teams. The Rapid7 Insight platform empowers these teams to jointly manage and reduce risk, detect and contain attackers, and analyze and optimize operations. Rapid7 technology, services, and research drive vulnerability management, application security, incident detection and response, and log management for more than 7,000 organizations across more than 120 countries, including 55% of the Fortune 100.

