NewWave Announces Launch of Onyx, a Subsidiary Focused on Health Data Interoperability

05/26/2020 | 01:53pm EDT

Onyx will provide products and services in the emergent era of FHIR-based data exchange

NewWave Telecom and Technologies, Inc. (“NewWave”), today announces the launch of Onyx Technology (“Onyx”), a subsidiary focused on providing health plans with the products and services needed to support healthcare data interoperability in the emergent era of Fast Healthcare Interoperable Resources (FHIR) standards.

“NewWave has supported the CMS mission to deliver the Blue Button 2.0 API that provides health information access to 53 million Medicare beneficiaries,” said Patrick Munis, Founder and CEO of NewWave. “With the new CMS and ONC data sharing rules, every health plan will have to make their data interoperable. We took our deep competencies with FHIR and data sharing and created Onyx, solely dedicated to providing customers interoperable systems that meet the federal mandates and the demands of future information sharing. We are very excited to be leaders of this transformational change.”

Onyx is bringing to market SAFHIR, a cloud-first platform built to meet the demands of the health plans. This platform enables secure connections between payers and patients and is the product of the lessons learned by NewWave from building the Blue Button 2.0 service for Medicare.

Onyx will be led by veteran CEO Susheel Ladwa. Ladwa previously led IBM’s Healthcare and Life Science cloud application innovation business among other healthcare innovation executive roles. He is a contributing member of LeadingAge’s Center for Aging Services Technology (CAST) and chairs the American Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) IT Working Group.

Ladwa will be partnered with Aaron Seib, Onyx’s Chief Strategy Officer and Mark Scrimshire as Chief Interoperability Officer. Seib, NewWave’s former SVP of Informatics, brings more than a decade of leadership on health data sharing and trying to help fix America’s broken healthcare system. Aaron also sits on the Executive Committee of the HL7 FHIR Accelerator Gravity Project, an organization defining social determinants of health interoperability. Mark Scrimshire is the former CMS Blue Button Innovator and Entrepreneur-in-Residence. He is also currently an HL7 and DaVinci Project leader and a nationally recognized technologist and advocate for patients controlling their health data.

“Onyx will be a forerunner in changing how the American healthcare system uses data,” says Ladwa. “The pandemic has only increased the urgency of our mission. We are here at the beginning of this significant change.”

NewWave is full-service Information Technology (IT), Business Services and Data Management company specializing in developing mission-critical Healthcare IT solutions using state-of-the-art technologies.

For more information please contact Sarah Rodriguez at 443.290.6223

Onyx Technology, LLC is a healthcare interoperability solutions provider. Onyx, a NewWave company, emerged from work with CMS in establishing the nation’s first nationwide FHIR-based API, Blue Button 2.0. Building on this experience and expertise, Onyx has partnered with Microsoft to build the industry’s leading platform for FHIR-based interoperable exchange.

For more information please contact Fola Soyoye at 410-782-0476


© Business Wire 2020
