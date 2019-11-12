NewWave Business : Launches Enterprise Wi-Fi

NewWave Business today announced the launch of Enterprise Wi-Fi service - a superior Wi-Fi connection delivered over the company’s fiber optic network in order to provide the fastest and most secure connections for business customers.

With personalized design and professional installation, Enterprise Wi-Fi is a turnkey solution for businesses. Customized to identify the optimal number of access points (APs) needed to address specific bandwidth and coverage needs, employees and guests will have access to strong and reliable service throughout the business footprint.

“Today’s business environment is constantly evolving and requires advanced connectivity and flexibility,” said Chris Boone, Vice President of Business Services for NewWave Business. “Business Enterprise Wi-Fi is a sophisticated solution that provides a powerful signal along with comprehensive tools to manage the service.”

Enterprise Wi-Fi service comes with a cloud-based customer portal and user app, enabling businesses to configure, manage and monitor their Wi-Fi network and user activity – from anywhere, at any time.

“This solution allows businesses to remain agile, while enhancing business productivity and enriching the customer experience. Our intuitive management application provides businesses with the ability to manage service features, view usage reports, and ultimately streamline their Wi-Fi operations,” said Boone. “We are excited to introduce this new service to provide businesses with the flexibility their employees need to be more productive and successful.”

Visit newwavebusiness.com/services/business-internet/enterprise-wi-fi or call (833) 262-4455 for details.

About NewWave Business

NewWave Business helps businesses of all sizes increase productivity by providing superior connectivity solutions at an affordable price and backing those solutions with the highest level of customer service and support. Our wide range of products include high-speed and fiber-based Internet, voice, ethernet and video solutions for small to large sized businesses. We work with you to customize the right solution for your business to ensure success now and in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005885/en/