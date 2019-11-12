Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NewWave Business : Launches Enterprise Wi-Fi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 12:29pm EST

NewWave Business today announced the launch of Enterprise Wi-Fi service - a superior Wi-Fi connection delivered over the company’s fiber optic network in order to provide the fastest and most secure connections for business customers.

With personalized design and professional installation, Enterprise Wi-Fi is a turnkey solution for businesses. Customized to identify the optimal number of access points (APs) needed to address specific bandwidth and coverage needs, employees and guests will have access to strong and reliable service throughout the business footprint.

“Today’s business environment is constantly evolving and requires advanced connectivity and flexibility,” said Chris Boone, Vice President of Business Services for NewWave Business. “Business Enterprise Wi-Fi is a sophisticated solution that provides a powerful signal along with comprehensive tools to manage the service.”

Enterprise Wi-Fi service comes with a cloud-based customer portal and user app, enabling businesses to configure, manage and monitor their Wi-Fi network and user activity – from anywhere, at any time.

“This solution allows businesses to remain agile, while enhancing business productivity and enriching the customer experience. Our intuitive management application provides businesses with the ability to manage service features, view usage reports, and ultimately streamline their Wi-Fi operations,” said Boone. “We are excited to introduce this new service to provide businesses with the flexibility their employees need to be more productive and successful.”

Visit newwavebusiness.com/services/business-internet/enterprise-wi-fi or call (833) 262-4455 for details.

About NewWave Business

NewWave Business helps businesses of all sizes increase productivity by providing superior connectivity solutions at an affordable price and backing those solutions with the highest level of customer service and support. Our wide range of products include high-speed and fiber-based Internet, voice, ethernet and video solutions for small to large sized businesses. We work with you to customize the right solution for your business to ensure success now and in the future.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:00pRECIPE UNLIMITED CORP : . sales and earnings fall in third quarter
AQ
01:00pPRF : Amendment to the financial calendar of AS PRFoods
GL
12:58pTOPCON : Agriculture Innovates Yield Monitoring for Conveyor-Type Harvesters
BU
12:56pDestination Esports Launches Full-Service Esports Integration Company
GL
12:55pJONES WALKER LLP : Strengthens Presence in South Florida
PR
12:53pCAPSTAR FINANCIAL : Bank Hires new Chief Operations and Technology Officer
AQ
12:51pFACEBOOK : to consolidate payments tools across apps with Facebook Pay
RE
12:51pSABINA GOLD & SILVER : Announces Interim Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
AQ
12:51pGRATITUDE HEALTH, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:51pCAN to Present Prestigious Caregiving Award to Chris Dodd
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
4Wall Street in full speed
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : reports 70% quarterly profit drop, slashes full-year outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group