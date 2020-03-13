Log in
NewWave Communications : Makes Unlimited Data Available on All Internet Plans, Waives Late Fees for 30 Days During Coronavirus (COVID-19) Crisis

03/13/2020 | 04:27pm EDT

In an effort to help ease the financial burden and provide continued connectivity for customers impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19), NewWave today announced that effective immediately, it will be making unlimited data available on all internet services and waiving late fees for its customers for the next 30 days.

Additionally, NewWave is offering payment deferrals to customers who call to make arrangements. The company plans to reassess after 30 days based on the continued impact and evolving nature of the virus.

“We live and work in the communities we serve and these are our friends and neighbors impacted by effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), so we want to do our part to help,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. “We understand that our customers rely on their Internet service to stay connected to family, work, school and information, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the assistance they need during this time.”

Customers can call 844-546-3278 for more information and to set up arrangements.

About NewWave

NewWave Communications is a leading broadband communications provider and part of the Cable One family of brands, which serves more than 900,000 residential and business customers in 21 states. NewWave provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. NewWave Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.


