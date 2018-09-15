Newark Takes a Turn on the Catwalk

By Kiana Cornish

In 2012 Erika Hicks moved to New York City, intending to hone her skills as a designer in one of the fashion capitals of the world.

After acquiring six sewing machines, three dress forms and an abundance of fabric and trim, Ms. Hicks realized the space she could afford in Brooklyn wasn't going to work.

She tried Harlem as a home for her and her designs but couldn't find the inspiration she needed. Then she headed across the Hudson River and visited Newark, N.J.

"There were leather studios, embroidery factories, and garment construction booming in Newark." said Ms. Hicks, who is 29 years old.

She quickly found a home there, joining a growing group of designers who have forsaken ateliers in New York City for Newark's lesser-known fashion community.

"There's this underground fashion scene in Newark. It's like a volcano," Ms. Hicks said. "There's this tremendous energy, movement and elevated conversations happening under the radar."

On Sept. 7, Ms. Hicks joined 10 other designers to showcase their lines at Newark Fashion Forward, the city's first weeklong fashion event. It took place at the same time as the famed New York City Fashion Week, but the organizers and the designers didn't care.

"We wanted to be able to give people an alternative," said Aisha Glover, president and chief executive of the Newark Community Economic Development Corp. Ms. Glover described Newark Fashion Forward as another indication of the city's revitalization, which she said began around six years ago but has seemingly accelerated since Mayor Ras Baraka took office in 2014.

Her organization doesn't know the exact number of fashion designers currently based in Newark but estimates that figure to be in the hundreds and that it has increased in recent years.

Newark's inaugural fashion week kicked off with a reception at Military Park, a historic green space in the city's downtown. It was followed by an art and fashion exhibition on Sept. 8 and a viewing the following day of "The Gospel According to André," a documentary about former Vogue editor at large André Leon Talley.

Marco Hall, a Neward-based designer who was born and raised in New Jersey, also participated in Friday's show. His collection, "Bloom," represented a rose growing in the concrete jungle and consisted of floral prints and rich tones of burgundy, lemon yellow, green and pink, while Ms. Hicks's "Milele Atelier" line showcased bold colors, strong silhouettes, and classic womenswear designs.

The show was a way to spotlight both Newark's growing fashion scene and the city's ongoing development, Mr. Hall said.

"This event gave me the opportunity to shine and expose my brand to those who might know my name but never had the chance to see my work, while allowing the city to be recognized as a fashion destination," said Mr. Hall.

Newark was once known as a manufacturing center but lost much of its population in the 1980s, said Brad Tuttle, author of "How Newark Became Newark: The Rise, Fall, and Rebirth of an American City."

"Crime rose steadily, buildings and storefronts were abandoned, the high-rise housing projects became magnets for crime and drug trade, and violence came as a result of it all," said Mr. Tuttle.

While he said it is nearly impossible for any city in America to compete with New York as a fashion hub, Newark has shown tremendous growth in recent years, with many new residents driven toward New Jersey by rising costs of living on the other side of the Hudson.

"It's been a long, long, long process of decades of corruption and people giving up on the place," Mr. Tuttle said of Newark. "So if Newark could somehow become better known as an emerging fashion hub, it could have a very positive effect on the city as a whole."