Newater Held its Annual General Shareholder Meeting on Oct 30, 2019

10/30/2019 | 09:41pm EDT

YANTAI, China, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) ("Newater," "NEWA," "we," "our" or the "Company"), a developer, manufacturer and service provider of DTRO products and integrated systems, successfully held its 2019 Annual General Shareholder Meeting on its new campus located at 1 Ruida Road, Laishan District, Yantai, Shandong P.R.C. A quorum was present and two proposals were submitted to and approved by the shareholders. The proposals are described in detail in the Company's Proxy Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 18, 2019. The final results for the votes regarding each proposal are set forth below.

1. Shareholders elected two (2) Class C directors to the Company's Board of Directors to serve terms ending at the third succeeding annual meeting of stockholders in 2022 or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified. The votes for each of the nominees were as follows:


For

Withhold

Yuebiao Li (Class C director)

7,451,850

4,646

Zhuo Zhang (Class C director)

7,451,850

4,646

2. Shareholders ratified the selection of MaloneBailey, LLC as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019. The votes regarding this proposal were as follows:

For

Against

Abstained

7,450,010

2,023

4,463

About Newater Technology, Inc.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Yantai, China, Newater, operating its business through its wholly owned subsidiary Yantai Jinzheng Eco-Technology Co., Ltd. ("Jinzheng"), is a service provider and manufacturer of membrane filtration equipment and related hardware and engineered systems that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater using DTRO (Disk Tube Reverse Osmosis) and DTNF (Disk Tube Nano-Filtration) membranes. Newater also provides integrated technical solutions in engineering support and installation, technical advice and wastewater treatment services, and other project-related solutions to turn wastewater into reusable water.

The Company's core business includes:

  • Wastewater treatment and reuse of high quality reclaimed water;
  • Treatment of hypersaline and highly-polluted wastewater and achieve zero liquid discharge;
  • Highly efficient treatment of landfill leachate;
  • Process and recycle salts from acid or alkaline wastewater.

More information about the Company can be found at: www.dtnewa.com

For more information, please contact:

Newater Technology, Inc.


Zhuo Zhang (CFO)

Phone: +86 (535) 625-8200

Email: CFO@dtnewa.com

Ike Ma (Corporate Manager)

Phone : +86 188-6551-5312

Email : qlma@jinzhenghb.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newater-held-its-annual-general-shareholder-meeting-on-oct-30-2019-300948783.html

SOURCE Newater Technology, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
