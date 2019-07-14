Log in
Newater Technology : Delivered Project in 16 Days to China Everbright Group

07/14/2019 | 07:05am EDT
Newater Technology Delivered Project in 16 Days to China Everbright Group 
Business Wire

BEIJING -- April 1, 2019

On March 20, 2019, Newater Technology Inc. (Newater) delivered the system for China Everbright Group's landfill leachate treatment project located in Jinan, Shandong Province after the two parties signed the contract on March 4, 2019.

China Everbright Group is the largest company in mainland China that specializes in investment and operation of environmental management projects.

Newater manufactures and operates Disk Tube Reverse Osmosis (DTRO) equipment, parts and systems for filtrating landfill leachate, industrial wastewater, etc.

The total leachate volume for the project is over 1.5 million tons and Newater was entrusted to manufacture and deliver a system with a 1,100-ton-per-day capacity within 20 days. Regarding that a DTRO system with such size typically requires a manufacture time of 2 to 3 months, Newater crashed the schedule by leveraging its experience in leachate projects, as well as its fully-automated production line, modular design concept, and build-to-stock inventory models, and delivered the system in just 16 days, setting a new record in the leachate treatment industry.

Newater has prospered on its technological advancement and quick delivery model in recent years. Newater has been actively seeking cooperation with new partners such as China Everbright Group and enhancing partnership with its
existing project contractors. This project symbolizes the success of such business strategy and Newater will continue to explore the market potential in China and Asia, increase its market share and maintain its growth momentum.

At the same time, Newater has increased its investment in R&D of key technologies and new fields of municipal wastewater treatment, industrial wastewater recycle and zero liquid emission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005499/en/

Contact:

Newater Technology, Inc.
Ike Ma, +86-18865515312
qlma@jinzhenghb.com
http://dtnewa.com/

Newater Technology Inc. published this content on 14 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
