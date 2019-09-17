Neway : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction - Provision of Loan to A Third Party

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NEWAY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 星 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00055)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION -

PROVISION OF LOAN TO A THIRD PARTY

THE LOAN AGREEMENT

The Board announces that on 17 September 2019, the Lender, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement with the Borrower pursuant to which the Lender agreed to grant to the Borrower, an Independent Third Party, a loan in the principal amount of HK$4,500,000, bearing interest at a rate of 11% per annum for a term of 12 months.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the provision of the Loan exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the provision of the Loan constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company and is therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.