Neway : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction - Provision of Loan to A Third Party
09/17/2019 | 07:07am EDT
NEWAY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
中 星 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00055)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION -
PROVISION OF LOAN TO A THIRD PARTY
THE LOAN AGREEMENT
The Board announces that on 17 September 2019, the Lender, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement with the Borrower pursuant to which the Lender agreed to grant to the Borrower, an Independent Third Party, a loan in the principal amount of HK$4,500,000, bearing interest at a rate of 11% per annum for a term of 12 months.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES
As one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the provision of the Loan exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the provision of the Loan constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company and is therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
-
THE LOAN AGREEMENT
The Board announces that on 17 September 2019, the Lender entered into the Loan Agreement with the Borrower pursuant to which the Lender agreed to grant to the Borrower, an Independent Third Party, a loan in the principal amount of HK$4,500,000, bearing interest at a rate of 11% per annum for a term of 12 months.
The principal terms of the Loan Agreement are summarised as follows:
Date
:
17 September 2019.
Lender
:
Grand Prospects Finance International Limited（華泰財務國際
有限公司）, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is also
a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and
a licensed money lender under the MLO principally engaging in
money lending business.
Borrower
:
An individual, who to the best of the Directors' knowledge,
information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, is an
Independent Third Party.
Principal amount
:
HK$4,500,000.
Drawdown Date
:
4 October 2019.
Term
:
12 months commencing from the Drawdown Date.
Maturity Date
:
3 October 2020.
Interest Rate
:
The sum of the current prime rate of CMB Wing Lung Bank
Limited (a licensed bank in Hong Kong) + 5.625% per annum (i.e.
11% per annum based on the current prime rate of 5.375% per
annum as at the date of the Loan Agreement).
Repayment
:
The Borrower shall repay and/or settle the full principal amount
of the Loan on or before the maturity date and shall pay interest
accrued thereon on a monthly basis.
The Lender shall have a right to demand immediate repayment of
the Loan and the interests accrued thereon upon occurrence of an
event of default (as defined in the Loan Agreement).
Legal charge and
:
The Loan is secured by a first legal charge over certain properties
rental assignment
|
|
respect of one of the said properties.
The Loan to be granted under the Loan Agreement to the Borrower will be funded by the internal resources of the Group.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE PROVISION OF THE LOAN
The Group is principally engaged in (i) money lending; (ii) manufacturing and sale of printing products; (iii) artistes management, production and distribution of music albums; (iv) property development and investment; (v) securities trading; and (vi) trading of printing products.
The Directors consider that the provision of the Loan by Lender is in the ordinary and usual course of the Group's money lending business. The terms (including the interest rate) of the Loan Agreement was arrived at by the parties after arm's length negotiations with reference to the prevailing market interest rates and practices.
Having considered the financial background of the Borrower, the security provided and the interest income to be received by the Group, the Directors consider that the terms of the Loan Agreement is normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES
As one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the provision of the Loan exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the provision of the Loan constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company and is therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
DEFINITIONS
Unless otherwise specified, the following terms have the following meanings in this announcement:
"Board"
"Borrower"
"Company"
the board of Directors
an individual who is an Independent Third Party
Neway Group Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and the issued shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange
"Director(s)"
"Drawdown Date"
"Group"
"HK$"
"Hong Kong"
"Independent Third Party"
"Lender"
director(s) of the Company
the drawdown date of the Loan, being 4 October 2019
the Company and its subsidiaries
Hong Kong Dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China
a third party independent of the Company and its connected person(s) (having the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules)
Grand Prospects Finance International Limited（華泰財務國 際有限公司）, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
a loan in the principal amount of HK$4,500,000 to be granted by the Lender to the Borrower pursuant to the Loan Agreement
"Loan Agreement"
"Maturity Date"
"MLO"
"Stock Exchange"
Hong Kong, 17 September 2019
the loan agreement dated 17 September 2019 entered into between the Lender and the Borrower in respect of the Loan
the maturity date of the Loan, being 3 October 2020
the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163, Laws of Hong Kong)
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
On behalf of the Board
Neway Group Holdings Limited
Suek Ka Lun, Ernie
Chairman
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Suek Ka Lun, Ernie (Chairman) and Mr. Suek Chai Hong (Chief Executive Officer) being the executive Directors; Dr. Ng Wai Kwan, Mr. Chan Kwing Choi, Warren and Mr. Wong Sun Fat being the non-executive Directors; and Mr. Lee Kwok Wan, Mr. Lai Sai Wo, Ricky and Mr. Chu Gun Pui being the independent non-executive Directors; and Mr. Lau Kam Cheong being the alternate Director to Dr. Ng Wai Kwan.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
