Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Neway : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction - Provision of Loan to A Third Party

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 07:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NEWAY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 星 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00055)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION -

PROVISION OF LOAN TO A THIRD PARTY

THE LOAN AGREEMENT

The Board announces that on 17 September 2019, the Lender, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement with the Borrower pursuant to which the Lender agreed to grant to the Borrower, an Independent Third Party, a loan in the principal amount of HK$4,500,000, bearing interest at a rate of 11% per annum for a term of 12 months.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the provision of the Loan exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the provision of the Loan constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company and is therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

  • For identification purpose only

1

THE LOAN AGREEMENT

The Board announces that on 17 September 2019, the Lender entered into the Loan Agreement with the Borrower pursuant to which the Lender agreed to grant to the Borrower, an Independent Third Party, a loan in the principal amount of HK$4,500,000, bearing interest at a rate of 11% per annum for a term of 12 months.

The principal terms of the Loan Agreement are summarised as follows:

Date

:

17 September 2019.

Lender

:

Grand Prospects Finance International Limited（華泰財務國際

有限公司）, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is also

a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and

a licensed money lender under the MLO principally engaging in

money lending business.

Borrower

:

An individual, who to the best of the Directors' knowledge,

information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, is an

Independent Third Party.

Principal amount

:

HK$4,500,000.

Drawdown Date

:

4 October 2019.

Term

:

12 months commencing from the Drawdown Date.

Maturity Date

:

3 October 2020.

Interest Rate

:

The sum of the current prime rate of CMB Wing Lung Bank

Limited (a licensed bank in Hong Kong) + 5.625% per annum (i.e.

11% per annum based on the current prime rate of 5.375% per

annum as at the date of the Loan Agreement).

2

Repayment

:

The Borrower shall repay and/or settle the full principal amount

of the Loan on or before the maturity date and shall pay interest

accrued thereon on a monthly basis.

The Lender shall have a right to demand immediate repayment of

the Loan and the interests accrued thereon upon occurrence of an

event of default (as defined in the Loan Agreement).

Legal charge and

:

The Loan is secured by a first legal charge over certain properties

rental assignment

owned by the Borrower in Hong Kong and a rental assignment in

respect of one of the said properties.

The Loan to be granted under the Loan Agreement to the Borrower will be funded by the internal resources of the Group.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE PROVISION OF THE LOAN

The Group is principally engaged in (i) money lending; (ii) manufacturing and sale of printing products; (iii) artistes management, production and distribution of music albums; (iv) property development and investment; (v) securities trading; and (vi) trading of printing products.

The Directors consider that the provision of the Loan by Lender is in the ordinary and usual course of the Group's money lending business. The terms (including the interest rate) of the Loan Agreement was arrived at by the parties after arm's length negotiations with reference to the prevailing market interest rates and practices.

Having considered the financial background of the Borrower, the security provided and the interest income to be received by the Group, the Directors consider that the terms of the Loan Agreement is normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

3

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the provision of the Loan exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the provision of the Loan constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company and is therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

Unless otherwise specified, the following terms have the following meanings in this announcement:

"Board"

"Borrower"

"Company"

the board of Directors

an individual who is an Independent Third Party

Neway Group Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and the issued shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"Director(s)"

"Drawdown Date"

"Group"

"HK$"

"Hong Kong"

"Independent Third Party"

"Lender"

director(s) of the Company

the drawdown date of the Loan, being 4 October 2019

the Company and its subsidiaries

Hong Kong Dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

a third party independent of the Company and its connected person(s) (having the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules)

Grand Prospects Finance International Limited（華泰財務國 際有限公司）, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

4

"Listing Rules"

"Loan"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

a loan in the principal amount of HK$4,500,000 to be granted by the Lender to the Borrower pursuant to the Loan Agreement

"Loan Agreement"

"Maturity Date"

"MLO"

"Stock Exchange"

Hong Kong, 17 September 2019

the loan agreement dated 17 September 2019 entered into between the Lender and the Borrower in respect of the Loan

the maturity date of the Loan, being 3 October 2020

the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163, Laws of Hong Kong)

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

On behalf of the Board

Neway Group Holdings Limited

Suek Ka Lun, Ernie

Chairman

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Suek Ka Lun, Ernie (Chairman) and Mr. Suek Chai Hong (Chief Executive Officer) being the executive Directors; Dr. Ng Wai Kwan, Mr. Chan Kwing Choi, Warren and Mr. Wong Sun Fat being the non-executive Directors; and Mr. Lee Kwok Wan, Mr. Lai Sai Wo, Ricky and Mr. Chu Gun Pui being the independent non-executive Directors; and Mr. Lau Kam Cheong being the alternate Director to Dr. Ng Wai Kwan.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Neway Group Holdings Limited published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 11:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:38aMO TECHNOLOGIES : in Partnership with VisaNet Delivers a Solution to Facilitate Loans to Small Businesses in Peru
BU
07:37aFPX NICKEL : Closes Over-Subscribed Private Placement for $1,250,000
PU
07:37aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement of completion of capital amendment registration of CTBC Investments Co., LTD. for its capital reduction.
PU
07:37aDAH SING FINANCIAL : 2019 World Rowing Coastal Championships presented by Dah Sing Bank
PU
07:37aMLS INNOVATION INC : MAIC European platform development in Bulgarian and entry in the Bulgarian market Facebook Twitter Email AddThis
PU
07:37aSTARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVMT TRUST : Refinancing Of Medium Term Notes Issued By Ara Bintang Berhad
PU
07:37aTRICON CAPITAL : September 17, 2019 – Tricon Announces $450 million Joint Venture with Arizona State Retirement System
PU
07:37aGOMSPACE : and Leaf Space sign MoU to strengthen ground segment collaboration Read more
PU
07:36aOil Prices Retain Gains as Global Stocks Waver
DJ
07:35aTauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Production of its Pomegranate Flavored Version of Tauri-Gum
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4APPLE : Apple says 13 billion euro EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
5STOXX 600 : Oil sheds gains, stocks dip as Fed comes into focus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group