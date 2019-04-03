Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Neway : Notice of Intention to Issue New Share Certificate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 05:17pm EDT

Form NS3 表格

Companies Registry

公 司 註 冊 處

Notice of Intention to Issue New Share Certificate

擬發出新股份證明書的公告

Company Number 公 司 編 號

F5605

Company Name 公 司 名 稱

NEWAY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (Stock Code 55)

中 星 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 (股 份 代 號 55)

NOTICE is hereby given that application has been received by the above-mentioned Company for the issue of new certificates in respect of the following share certificates which have been declared lost:

上 述 公 司 現 接 獲 申 請 ， 要 求 該 公 司 就 以 下 已 聲 明 遺 失 的 股 份 證 明 書 發 出 多於一張的 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Applicant

Registered Holder

Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

申 請 人

登 記 持 有 人

股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Mary Haliburton Withall &

Stretton John Edward

086961 - 086969

@ 400

Ordinary 普通股

Lesley Monica Bazille

Hallyburton

AND TAKE NOTICE that the above-mentioned Company may issue new certificates on application under section

163 of the Companies Ordinance if:

在 符 合 以 下 條 件 的 情 況 下 ， 本 公 司 可 應 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 1 6 3 條 所 指 的 申 請 ， 發 出 多於一張新 股 份 證 明

-

(a)a notice is published under section 164(2)(a) and the notice has been made available on the Company's website throughout a period of at least one month; and

本 公 司 已 公 布 第 164(2)( a) 條 所 指 的 公 告 ， 而 該 公 告 已 在 一 段 為 期 最 少 一 個 月 的 期 間 內 ， 無 間 斷 地

在 本 公 司 的 網 站 上 提 供 ； 及

(b)the Company has not received notice of any other claim in respect of the shares.

本 公 司 沒 有 接 獲 就 有 關 股 份 而 提 出 的 任 何 其 他 申 索 的 通 知 。

We certify that the above-mentioned Company has delivered a copy of the above Notice to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and that an authorized officer of that company has certified to the Company in writing that the said copy of the Notice is being exhibited in accordance with the provisions of section 164(5) of the Companies Ordinance.

我 司 證 明， 上 述 公 司 已 將 上 述 公 告 的 文 本 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 ，並 已 從 該 交 易 所 的 獲 授 權 人 員 處 取 得 一 份 證 明 書 ， 證 明 該 文 本 正 按 照 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 164(5) 條 展 示 。

特 此 公 告 。

Date :

4 April 2019

Tricor Secretaries Limited

日期 :

2019 4 4

Share Registrar of Neway Group Holdings Limited

卓佳秘書商務有限公司

中星集團控股有限公司之股份登記處

Case No.: 2016-01081-S

Disclaimer

Neway Group Holdings Limited published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 21:16:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:49pMTN : and Ericsson extend mobile money partnership in Africa and the Middle East
AQ
05:49pCHECK IT OUT : Samsung's foldable phone
AQ
05:49pMWC : Ericsson and Etisalat announce more 5G for UAE
AQ
05:49pMWC : STC and Ericsson continuing Saudi Arabia 5G rollout
AQ
05:48pDP WORLD : New DP World port circular claims Qatari cargoes no longer banned
AQ
05:48pJAYRIDE : Careem joins global on-demand transport aggregator Jayride
AQ
05:48pEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : Etisalat Digital partners with FEWA on hosted business messaging platform
AQ
05:48pEMIRATES NBD BANK : Dubai's Empower achieves steady growth in 2018 with Net Profit exceeding Dh800mn
AQ
05:47pCHONGQING RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK : Notification Letter to Non-registered Holder
PU
05:47pATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : Amazon Prime cargo plane chartered from Atlas Air crashes killing all on-board
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
2SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : OUT OF FASHION The air was suitably chilly as Superdry's investors came for a crunch..
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to Merge Indian Subsidiaries
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : software re-activated before Ethiopian crash - sources
5ACCIONA : ACCIONA : closes its first loan linked to sustainability goals, for 675 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About