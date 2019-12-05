|
Neway : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ACQUISITION OF MACHINERY
12/05/2019 | 07:06am EST
NEWAY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
中 星 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00055)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT -
ACQUISITION OF MACHINERY
The Board wishes to announce that on 5 December 2019, the Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Sales Contract with the Vendor for the acquisition of the Offset Press. Although the Acquisition does not constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, the Company would like to make this announcement on a voluntary basis to keep the Shareholders informed of the recent business development of the Group.
THE SALES CONTRACT
The principal terms of the Sales Contract are set out below:
Date:
5 December 2019
Parties:
(i) The Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company;
and
the Vendor.
For identification purpose only
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, (i) the principal business of the Vendor is trading of printing equipment and spare parts; and (ii) each of the Vendor and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) is an Independent Third Party.
Assets acquired:
The Offset Press
Total contract price:
EUR1,680,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$14,568,000)
which shall be paid by the Purchaser in the following manner:
(i)
20% of the total contract price, being EUR336,000
|
(equivalent to approximately HK$2,914,000), shall be paid
as deposit ("Deposit") by telegraphic transfer within 7 days
after signing of the Sales Contract; and
(ii)
the remaining 80% of the total contract price, being
EUR1,344,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$11,654,000),
shall be paid by irrevocable letter of credit available by
negotiation with any bank in favor of the Vendor, payable
against presentation of shipping documents specified in the
Sales Contract, which shall be received by the Vendor 45 days
before shipment of the Offset Press.
The total contract price will be funded by internal resources of the Group. The terms (including the total contract price) of the Sales Contract were determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties and with reference to the market price of machinery of similar kind.
If the Purchaser fails to make any payment due to the Vendor on the due date, interest shall accrue on the unpaid sum from the due date to the date of actual payment at the rate of 12% per annum.
Date of delivery:
Subject to receipt of the Deposit by the Vendor on or before 7
December 2019 and unless otherwise stated in the Sales Contract,
the date of delivery of the Offset Press shall be on or before 28
February 2020.
Termination and
(1) After the incorporation of the Project Company, the Sales
refund of deposit:
Contract shall be terminated and a new contract with
substantially the same core terms as the Sales Contract
("New Contract") will be entered into between the Project
Company as the buyer and the Vendor (or its assignee or
such other entity as may be designated by the Vendor) as the
seller. After the New Contract is effective and subject to the
payment of deposit by the Project Company in accordance
with the New Contract, the Vendor shall refund to the
Purchaser the Deposit paid by the Purchaser under the Sales
Contract within 5 working days after the receipt of deposit
from the Project Company.
(2) If shipment of the Offset Press shall be delayed for more
than 60 days after the time specified in the Sales Contract
and provided that such delay is not due to any of the force
majeure events set out in the Sales Contract, the Purchaser
may by giving notice in writing to the Vendor cancel the
Sales Contract insofar as it relates to the goods or any
part thereof which have not been shipped at the date of
receipt of the said notice of cancellation by the Vendor. The
Vendor shall return the full amount of payment made by the
Purchaser within 15 working days after the cancellation of
the Sales Contract.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFIT OF THE ACQUISITION
The Group is principally engaged in (i) money lending; (ii) manufacturing and sale of printing products; (iii) artistes management, production and distribution of music albums; (iv) property development and investment; (v) securities trading; and (vi) trading of printing products.
The Group is setting up a new production plant in Dongguan city, the PRC in addition to the Group's existing production plants in Shenzhen. The new production plant in Dongguan will be operated by the Project Company upon its establishment. Along with the Group's business expansion plan, the management of the Company has been reviewing the production capacity of the Group's existing manufacturing machineries for printing products and considers that the Group should acquire more machineries to further enhance its production efficiency. The Directors therefore consider that the Acquisition is necessary and beneficial to the Group.
The Directors consider that the terms of the Sales Contract are normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable and that the Acquisition is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings:
"Acquisition"
"Board"
"Company"
the acquisition of the Offset Press pursuant to the Sales Contract
the board of Directors
Neway Group Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and the issued shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange
"Director(s)"
director(s) of the Company
"EUR"
Euro, the lawful currency of the European Union
"Group" "HK$" "Hong Kong"
"Independent Third Party(ies)"
"Listing Rules"
"Offset Press"
"PRC"
"Project Company"
"Purchaser"
"Sales Contract"
"Shareholders"
the Company and its subsidiaries
Hong Kong Dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
third party(ies) independent of the Company and its connected person(s) (having the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules)
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
set of Heidelberg Speedmaster seven-colour offset press with coating system
the People's Republic of China, which, for the purpose of this announcement, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan
a company to be established in Dongguan city, the PRC as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
Chung Tai Printing (International) Company Limited（中大印 刷（國際）有限公司）, a company incorporated in Hong Kong and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
the sales contract dated 5 December 2019 entered into between the Purchaser and the Vendor in relation to the Acquisition
holders of the shares of the Company
"Stock Exchange"
"Vendor"
"%"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
Heidelberg Hong Kong Limited（海德堡香港有限公司）, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability
per cent.
In this announcement, for the purpose of illustration only, amounts quoted in EUR has been converted into HK$ at the rate of EUR1.00 to HK$8.6716. Such exchange rate has been used, where applicable, for the purpose of illustration only and do not constitute a representation that any amounts were or may have been exchanged at this or any other rates or at all.
On behalf of the Board
Neway Group Holdings Limited
Suek Ka Lun, Ernie
Chairman
Hong Kong, 5 December 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Suek Ka Lun, Ernie (Chairman) and Mr. Suek Chai Hong (Chief Executive Officer) being the executive Directors; Dr. Ng Wai Kwan, Mr. Chan Kwing Choi, Warren and Mr. Wong Sun Fat being the non-executive Directors; Mr. Lee Kwok Wan, Mr. Lai Sai Wo, Ricky and Mr. Chu Gun Pui being the independent non-executive Directors; and Mr. Lau Kam Cheong being the alternate Director to Dr. Ng Wai Kwan.
