Neway : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ACQUISITION OF MACHINERY

NEWAY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 星 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00055)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT -

ACQUISITION OF MACHINERY

The Board wishes to announce that on 5 December 2019, the Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Sales Contract with the Vendor for the acquisition of the Offset Press. Although the Acquisition does not constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, the Company would like to make this announcement on a voluntary basis to keep the Shareholders informed of the recent business development of the Group.

THE SALES CONTRACT

The principal terms of the Sales Contract are set out below:

Date: 5 December 2019 Parties: (i) The Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company; and