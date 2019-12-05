Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Neway : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ACQUISITION OF MACHINERY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 07:06am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NEWAY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 星 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00055)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT -

ACQUISITION OF MACHINERY

The Board wishes to announce that on 5 December 2019, the Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Sales Contract with the Vendor for the acquisition of the Offset Press. Although the Acquisition does not constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, the Company would like to make this announcement on a voluntary basis to keep the Shareholders informed of the recent business development of the Group.

THE SALES CONTRACT

The principal terms of the Sales Contract are set out below:

Date:

5 December 2019

Parties:

(i) The Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company;

and

    1. the Vendor.
  • For identification purpose only

1

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, (i) the principal business of the Vendor is trading of printing equipment and spare parts; and (ii) each of the Vendor and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) is an Independent Third Party.

Assets acquired:

The Offset Press

Total contract price:

EUR1,680,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$14,568,000)

which shall be paid by the Purchaser in the following manner:

(i)

20% of the total contract price, being EUR336,000

(equivalent to approximately HK$2,914,000), shall be paid

as deposit ("Deposit") by telegraphic transfer within 7 days

after signing of the Sales Contract; and

(ii)

the remaining 80% of the total contract price, being

EUR1,344,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$11,654,000),

shall be paid by irrevocable letter of credit available by

negotiation with any bank in favor of the Vendor, payable

against presentation of shipping documents specified in the

Sales Contract, which shall be received by the Vendor 45 days

before shipment of the Offset Press.

The total contract price will be funded by internal resources of the Group. The terms (including the total contract price) of the Sales Contract were determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties and with reference to the market price of machinery of similar kind.

If the Purchaser fails to make any payment due to the Vendor on the due date, interest shall accrue on the unpaid sum from the due date to the date of actual payment at the rate of 12% per annum.

2

Date of delivery:

Subject to receipt of the Deposit by the Vendor on or before 7

December 2019 and unless otherwise stated in the Sales Contract,

the date of delivery of the Offset Press shall be on or before 28

February 2020.

Termination and

(1) After the incorporation of the Project Company, the Sales

refund of deposit:

Contract shall be terminated and a new contract with

substantially the same core terms as the Sales Contract

("New Contract") will be entered into between the Project

Company as the buyer and the Vendor (or its assignee or

such other entity as may be designated by the Vendor) as the

seller. After the New Contract is effective and subject to the

payment of deposit by the Project Company in accordance

with the New Contract, the Vendor shall refund to the

Purchaser the Deposit paid by the Purchaser under the Sales

Contract within 5 working days after the receipt of deposit

from the Project Company.

(2) If shipment of the Offset Press shall be delayed for more

than 60 days after the time specified in the Sales Contract

and provided that such delay is not due to any of the force

majeure events set out in the Sales Contract, the Purchaser

may by giving notice in writing to the Vendor cancel the

Sales Contract insofar as it relates to the goods or any

part thereof which have not been shipped at the date of

receipt of the said notice of cancellation by the Vendor. The

Vendor shall return the full amount of payment made by the

Purchaser within 15 working days after the cancellation of

the Sales Contract.

3

REASONS FOR AND BENEFIT OF THE ACQUISITION

The Group is principally engaged in (i) money lending; (ii) manufacturing and sale of printing products; (iii) artistes management, production and distribution of music albums; (iv) property development and investment; (v) securities trading; and (vi) trading of printing products.

The Group is setting up a new production plant in Dongguan city, the PRC in addition to the Group's existing production plants in Shenzhen. The new production plant in Dongguan will be operated by the Project Company upon its establishment. Along with the Group's business expansion plan, the management of the Company has been reviewing the production capacity of the Group's existing manufacturing machineries for printing products and considers that the Group should acquire more machineries to further enhance its production efficiency. The Directors therefore consider that the Acquisition is necessary and beneficial to the Group.

The Directors consider that the terms of the Sales Contract are normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable and that the Acquisition is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"Acquisition"

"Board"

"Company"

the acquisition of the Offset Press pursuant to the Sales Contract

the board of Directors

Neway Group Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and the issued shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"Director(s)"

director(s) of the Company

"EUR"

Euro, the lawful currency of the European Union

4

"Group" "HK$" "Hong Kong"

"Independent Third Party(ies)"

"Listing Rules"

"Offset Press"

"PRC"

"Project Company"

"Purchaser"

"Sales Contract"

"Shareholders"

the Company and its subsidiaries

Hong Kong Dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

third party(ies) independent of the Company and its connected person(s) (having the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules)

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

  1. set of Heidelberg Speedmaster seven-colour offset press with coating system

the People's Republic of China, which, for the purpose of this announcement, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

a company to be established in Dongguan city, the PRC as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

Chung Tai Printing (International) Company Limited（中大印 刷（國際）有限公司）, a company incorporated in Hong Kong and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

the sales contract dated 5 December 2019 entered into between the Purchaser and the Vendor in relation to the Acquisition

holders of the shares of the Company

5

"Stock Exchange"

"Vendor"

"%"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Heidelberg Hong Kong Limited（海德堡香港有限公司）, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability

per cent.

In this announcement, for the purpose of illustration only, amounts quoted in EUR has been converted into HK$ at the rate of EUR1.00 to HK$8.6716. Such exchange rate has been used, where applicable, for the purpose of illustration only and do not constitute a representation that any amounts were or may have been exchanged at this or any other rates or at all.

On behalf of the Board

Neway Group Holdings Limited

Suek Ka Lun, Ernie

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Suek Ka Lun, Ernie (Chairman) and Mr. Suek Chai Hong (Chief Executive Officer) being the executive Directors; Dr. Ng Wai Kwan, Mr. Chan Kwing Choi, Warren and Mr. Wong Sun Fat being the non-executive Directors; Mr. Lee Kwok Wan, Mr. Lai Sai Wo, Ricky and Mr. Chu Gun Pui being the independent non-executive Directors; and Mr. Lau Kam Cheong being the alternate Director to Dr. Ng Wai Kwan.

6

Disclaimer

Neway Group Holdings Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 12:05:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:41aQRF : Transparantiekennisgeving Vanmoerkerke
PU
07:41aQRF COMM VA : Norway's progress to improve effectiveness in combating money laundering and terrorist financing
PU
07:41aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ UNITHOLDER(S) : :Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
PU
07:41aCONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE : CIL - acquisition announcement
PU
07:41aCONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE : 2019/12/05Premier Li urges more efforts for flexible employment
PU
07:41aCHINA CLOUD COPPER : Terms of reference of nomination committee
PU
07:40aMONCLER S P A : CEO says no concrete M&A option for now
RE
07:40aABACUS HEALTH PRODUCTS : Announces Voluntary Extension of Lock-Up Agreements
BU
07:37aWHITE GOLD CORP : . Stakes Strategic Claims in White Gold District, Yukon & Management to Provide Corporate Update Webinar Focusing on Titan Discovery Today at 4PM EST
AQ
07:37aCANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : CIBC's Q4 adjusted earnings miss estimates, net profit falls six per cent
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AEGON N.V. : M&G suspends $3.2 billion UK property fund as Brexit takes toll
2Britain and EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
3AEDIFICA SA : AEDIFICA NV/SA: Aedifica increases the offer price on Hoivatilat shares to 16.00 per share and ..
4Moncler shares jump after report of Kering interest
5Oil rises as OPEC weighs deeper output cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group