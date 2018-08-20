Newbury Racecourse : Ladies Day 2018 update

Thank you for joining us on Saturday 18 August. As you may be aware, there were some technical difficulties during the Rudimental concert resulting in the DJ set finishing earlier than expected.

Those technical issues were outside of the direct control of both Newbury Racecourse and the artist, but we apologise for the disappointment this may have caused.

As a gesture of goodwill, we will be issuing a 30% refund on the ticket element of your package price. This will be processed automatically by our accounts team and may take up to 14 working days to appear in your account, please bear with us.

For those customers who purchased their ticket at the racecourse on the day, please contact Newbury Racecourse direct on info@newburyracecourse.co.uk or 01635 40015 - please note you will be required to provide proof of purchase.

We hope to see you again at Newbury Racecourse in the near future.