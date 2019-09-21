Log in
Newbury Racecourse : Pierre Lapin emulates half-brother Harry Angel with Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes victory

09/21/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

Pierre Lapin took a decisive stride into the footsteps of his champion sprinter half-brother Harry Angel when he overcame a four month absence to land the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

On only his second racecourse start the Roger Varian-trained colt captured the same Group 2 prize Harry Angel claimed in 2016, before going on to head Europe's sprint rankings the following year, in clearcut fashion over Mystery Power and Shadn.

Varian, who trains Pierre Lapin for main owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, said: 'We thought he was a nice horse when he won at Haydock in May and the first impression was that we've got a Coventry horse on our hands but he fell away a bit physically and he didn't look ready for Ascot.

'It has taken an age to get him back to where I was happy enough to run him. I would have loved to have run him a few weeks ago to see if he was a Middle Park horse but I didn't have him where I wanted him. He's only come good at home in the last two or three weeks.

'I'm delighted to see him win like that and I'd like to thank the owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid for his patience as he's had to wait a long time for him to reappear.

'I think this horse needs to furnish a bit, he's not the finished article yet. He's a horse for next year and I think he is a six furlong horse. When he's a stronger horse, he'll be a faster horse.'

Disclaimer

Newbury Racecourse plc published this content on 21 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2019 17:26:01 UTC
