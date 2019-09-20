Newbury Racecourse : Quadrilateral becomes new favourite for QIPCO 1,000 Guineas following nine-length romp

Jumps stalwart King has exciting Flat prospect after Tritonic takes Haynes, Hanson & Clark

Alan King, who enjoyed one of his biggest days over jumps at Newbury when saddling Smad Place to win the 2014 Ladbrokes Trophy, could look forward to having his first runner in a Group 1 on the flat after Tritonic captured the 39th running of the Haynes, Hanson & Clark Stakes on Friday.

While the jumps remains King's primary source of success, operating a small Flat string has proved rewarding for the Barbury Castle trainer who relished Tritonic's victory over Man Of The Night and the odds-on Cape Palace to land a race renowned as a breeding ground of future Derby winners.

Tritonic, owned by well known jumps owner Max McNeill with Ian Dale, stayed on strongly under Oisin Murphy to win by a length and a half and could now take up his entry in the Group 1 Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster, which 2007 Derby winner Authorized captured after finishing third in the Haynes, Hanson & Clark.

'I'm actually a bit shocked, but we've always loved him,' said King. 'He won well at Ffos Las but the form hasn't worked out. I hoped I wasn't going to be embarrassed by running him in this. He has won with his ears pricked.

'We probably haven't had a two-year-old quite like this before so it's exciting. I told Oisin he had one flash entry in the Vertem Futurity and he said that's his race if we want to run him again. Probably if he runs again that would be it.

'I don't think I've had a runner in a Group 1 on the Flat before so this is lovely. We have been working on this for quite some time buying at the breeze-ups. I have 14 two-year-olds and we keep building away, but don't worry, I'm still a jumps trainer.'