Newbury Racecourse : Saluting the Stars of the Flat Season with The Newburys

10/11/2019 | 09:11am EDT

At the end of another successful Flat season at Newbury, the racecourse will once again celebrate some of those who have lit up the campaign with starring performances, with their own end-of-season awards, The Newburys in association with Conundrum Consulting Ltd.

The most successful owner, trainer, jockey and apprentice during Newbury's 2019 Flat season will all be honoured throughout the afternoon's racing on Saturday 26 October, Worthington's 'Remember Together' Family Raceday, which is Newbury's final Flat fixture of the year. A special prize will also be awarded to the yard which has won the most Best Turned Out awards over the course of the last seven months.

Racing enthusiasts will also have the chance to vote for their 'Moment of The Season' from a shortlist of six;

  • Crystal Ocean becomes the first horse to win back-to-back runnings of the Al Rayyan Stakes in May, becoming Sir Michael Stoute's seventh winner of the race
  • Logician's winning start to his career at Newbury in May before going on to win the oldest Classic, the William Hill St Leger
  • Mustashry recording a historic eighth Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes victory for Sir Michael Stoute
  • Bettys Hope proving that there are bargains to be found in the sales ring. A £3,000 buy, Bettys Hope gets up late to land the £250,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint for Rod Millman and owner, wife Louise
  • A 4,458-1 five timer for local trainer Richard Hannon in August, with Ritchie Valens becoming his 100th winner for the year
  • Quadrilateral, who was promoted to favourite for next year's 1,000 Guineas after she demolished the rest of the field in the Dubai Duty Free Full of Surprises Conditions Stakes in September by nine lengths

Racing fans can vote from the above shortlist by visiting http://bit.ly/2nvKb9Z or via Newbury's social media platforms.

Voting will close at 5pm on Monday 21 October 2019.

All those who vote will be eligible for a chance to win a pair of Premier badges for a meeting of their choice* in 2020.

Hugh Nickerson, Managing Director, commented, 'We are very proud to be supporting Newbury Racecourse in recognising the stars who have helped to make this such a fantastic flat season, congratulations to them all!'

Disclaimer

Newbury Racecourse plc published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 13:10:08 UTC
