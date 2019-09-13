Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Newbury Racecourse : ‘I've never sat on a horse like Headman', says Watson ahead of first Leopardstown ride in Irish Champion Stakes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 03:37am EDT

Newbury Racecourse ambassador Jason Watson looks forward to the biggest ride of his career so far when he partners Headman in the Group 1 Qipco Irish Champion Stakes

I am really looking forward to riding Headman in the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday. He is a horse that has progressed throughout the year and who overcame a race that didn't suit him last time and still managed to get the job done.

He is still learning and I do think there is plenty more to come from him. It's a big race and a big step up for him but I think the track will help him and it looks like the ground is going to be perfect.

Headman has been bouncing ever since his run in the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano where he flew home to win by a head.

In that race in France nothing went right. In situations like that you have to believe in the horse and on what you are sitting on. I wasn't entirely sure we were going to get there but within the last furlong he was really coming home strong.

He showed an impressive turn of foot. I have never sat on a horse like him. I've never had a feel from a horse like the one he gives you. That gives you a lot of confidence.

When he won the London Gold Cup at Newbury back in May the impression I got was that he was a very talented horse that still had a lot to learn. He's done nothing but show since that he is learning fast and there is still more to come.

We are up against a decent field so it's going to be a tough race, as these races always are.

I've never ridden at Leopardstown before. I don't see it as daunting. At the end of the day it's my job.

I actually have a good strike rate abroad so it appears if I don't know somewhere, I ride it better. I will have a good walk of the track when I get there, get a feel for the ground and watch a few earlier races.

I've looked back at the last six or seven Irish Champion Stakes and watched races over and over from Leopardstown and by the looks of it it's a track that should suit us.

Headman definitely has to come on again from his run in France but he's shown us he has earned his right to be in the race.

Since I joined Mr Charlton at the start of the year we have had a few nice winners. Things have started to pick up in the last month.

It is very important to get off on the right foot in a new job. I get on very well with Mr Charlton and we have a good connection.

You want to do well for him and his owners. You always want to please people so it would mean a hell of a lot if I could win on Headman. I couldn't even describe it. It would definitely be a highlight that I would never forget.

Disclaimer

Newbury Racecourse plc published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 07:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:32aCOBHAM : Form 8.3 - Cobham PLC
PU
04:32aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
04:32aRTX A/S : CA No 49-2019 - 130919 - Share repurchase programme
PU
04:32aAGRICULTURAL LAND TRUST : Appendix 4G & Corporate Governance Statement
PU
04:32aNEW RENAULT ZOE : The pleasure of driving 100% electric takes...
PU
04:27aSTRIKE ENERGY : 13-09-2019 Cleansing Notice (126 KB)
PU
04:27aSOTHEBYS : (English) Sotheby's Hong Kong Presents A Remarkable Curation of Rare and Exceptional Diamonds
PU
04:27aSTRIKE ENERGY : 13-09-2019 Orica Debt Conversion & Appendix 3B (378 KB)
PU
04:27aCOMMSCOPE : Creating Sustainable Products for a Green Economy
PU
04:22aUNICREDIT : has won across several categories in the 2019 Euromoney Real Estate Survey
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
3Oil slips on global demand fears despite U.S.-China trade talk hopes
4YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : Yahoo Japan's Deal Aims to Lift Retail
5GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : Goldman Executive Lists in New York -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group