Newchip Accelerator Launches September 2019 Pre-Seed Cohort

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Newchip Startup Accelerator is pleased to announce the launch of its September Pre-Seed Accelerator cohort, which includes 34 new startups from around the world. The startups range in industry focus from flying cars to social network dating, intra-oral dental sensors, robot-built custom furniture, aerospace simulators, CAD software, and more.

“The companies we help in our Pre-Seed program are often in a very critical stage in their development and they need mentorship and a community of like-minded entrepreneurs to go to the next level,” said Ryan Rafols, CEO of Newchip. “The startup game has never been easy and it is most certainly not the path for those who are faint of heart. However, our focus with Pre-Seed companies is to help them create a plan and path to success, so that they can develop their market opportunity, grow, and thrive.”

Newchip was founded as a solution to the 99%-of-startups-fail equation and it launched its inaugural online accelerator program in April 2019 with a focus on neglected startup markets. Since then, the Accelerator has hosted two additional Seed cohorts in June and July with entrepreneurs from around the world and is hosting its next Startup Expo from October 7th-11th. Similar to a demo-day, Newchip Expos are week-long online streamed startup presentations to the Newchip and global investor community.

“Whether it’s building a team, rebranding a product, or even pivoting the entire startup,” said Rafols, “My team has been dedicated to helping our Pre-Seed accelerator companies learn everything they need to know so that they can get on the right path, fundraise, and take their business to new heights.”

The Newchip Accelerator is disrupting the global startup accelerator and fundraising industry by formalizing entrepreneur education and mentorship as well as opening access to neglected markets for investors around the globe. It’s programs accept new applicants on a rolling basis, graduating more companies than typical accelerators due to its equity-free and online nature.

Companies participating in the September 2019 Newchip Pre-Seed Accelerator include:



Varon Vehicles (Massachusetts, USA): Varon Vehicles is developing an on-demand urban air mobility transportation service with its proprietary V200 series flying cars.

(Telangana, India)

(North Carolina, USA): Jobvious is bringing dealerships and installers together to deliver perfectly prepared vehicles. ShareNest (Florida, USA): ShareNest is the go-to app for volunteering.



About Newchip Accelerator

The Newchip Accelerator is an immersive, equity-free, online accelerator program for Early Stage to Series A startups serious about scaling their businesses to the next level. Participants engage in a comprehensive curriculum of training, 1-1 mentor sessions, Masterminds, and live classes to prepare them to raise investment capital from Angels, VC’s, and the crowd. Three components comprise the Newchip Accelerator: Bootcamp, Pre-Seed, and Seed. Startups apply and are accepted into an appropriate Accelerator program based on the stage, traction, and trajectory of their business.

To apply for the Newchip Accelerator, please visit https://launch.newchip.com/.



To RSVP for the Q3 Newchip Startup Expo, please visit the following page.

Follow Newchip on Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

