Newegg Details Plans for Intel® Extreme Masters Chicago 2019

Company to Offer Discounts on Gaming Gear, Raffles with Valuable Prizes from Plextor, Intel, Rosewill and Western Digital

Newegg, the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America with a global reach into more than 80 countries, today announced its promotional plans in support of this weekend’s Intel® Extreme Masters (IEM) Chicago 2019 esports competition (July 20 & 21 at United Center in Chicago, IL). IEM Chicago 2019 will feature eight CS:GO teams battling for their share of a $250,000 prize pool.

“Intel Extreme Masters gives us a great opportunity to connect with video game enthusiasts, and we’re excited to take part in IEM Chicago later this week,” said Mitesh Patel, VP Marketing at Newegg. “PC gamers are an essential part of our customer base and, while we are at IEM, we’ll be offering them great deals on the latest gaming products.”

Over the course of the two-day event, Newegg’s on-site presence at IEM Chicago 2019 will feature live demos and discounts on gaming products including the new Acer Predator Triton 500 model PT515-51-75BH and an exclusive Intel NUC bundle for just $899.99 – a savings of more than $230.00. Attendees will have the opportunity to enter raffles with a chance to win gaming accessories from Plextor, Rosewill and Western Digital, as well as gift cards redeemable on Newegg.com.

Visit www.newegg.com/IEM from now until July 26 for the latest on Newegg’s involvement at IEM Chicago 2019, and to take advantage of special IEM pricing on the latest gaming accessories from Intel, Thunderbolt 3, Asus, Corsair and Logitech.

