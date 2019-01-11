Newegg : Honors 2019 Eggie Award Winners at CES

Top Manufacturers, Partners and Influencers Celebrated at Annual Awards
Gala
Newegg,
the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America with a global reach
into more than 50 countries, hosted its 15th annual Eggie
Awards gala Jan. 10 at Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub.
“The growth we demonstrated in 2018 would not have happened without our
strong network of partners,” said Danny Lee, CEO of Newegg. “Our annual
Eggie Awards gala reflects on our shared success as we turn our
attention to the new year.”
Newegg honored key companies that contributed substantively to Newegg’s
success throughout the 2018 calendar year. Additionally, Newegg named
Luke Lafreniere the 2019 Influencer of the Year. Luke was an original
member of Linus Media Group and has been working on tech videos since
2010, but has since transitioned into business and platform/software
development in order to lead one of Linus' new companies, Floatplane.
Visit https://www.newegg.com/insider/congratulations-to-the-winners-of-the-2019-eggie-awards/
for a complete list of winners honored at the 2019 Eggie Awards.
About the Eggie Awards
Newegg celebrates the Eggie Awards each year at the Consumer Electronics
Show. Now in its 15th year, the coveted Eggie Awards
recognize outstanding contributions from the company’s valued partners
and vendors. The 2019 Eggie Awards gala took place at Hakkasan Las Vegas
Nightclub at MGM Grand on Jan. 10.
For more information and to shop Newegg, visit www.newegg.com.
About Newegg Inc.
Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America,
with a global reach into more than 50 countries in Europe, Asia Pacific,
Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers
its more than 36 million registered users a comprehensive selection of
the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming
products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online
shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading
customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry,
California, with North American distribution facilities located
throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.newegg.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005053/en/