Newegg : Honors 2019 Eggie Award Winners at CES

Top Manufacturers, Partners and Influencers Celebrated at Annual Awards Gala

Newegg, the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America with a global reach into more than 50 countries, hosted its 15th annual Eggie Awards gala Jan. 10 at Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub.

“The growth we demonstrated in 2018 would not have happened without our strong network of partners,” said Danny Lee, CEO of Newegg. “Our annual Eggie Awards gala reflects on our shared success as we turn our attention to the new year.”

Newegg honored key companies that contributed substantively to Newegg’s success throughout the 2018 calendar year. Additionally, Newegg named Luke Lafreniere the 2019 Influencer of the Year. Luke was an original member of Linus Media Group and has been working on tech videos since 2010, but has since transitioned into business and platform/software development in order to lead one of Linus' new companies, Floatplane.

Visit https://www.newegg.com/insider/congratulations-to-the-winners-of-the-2019-eggie-awards/ for a complete list of winners honored at the 2019 Eggie Awards.

About the Eggie Awards

Newegg celebrates the Eggie Awards each year at the Consumer Electronics Show. Now in its 15th year, the coveted Eggie Awards recognize outstanding contributions from the company’s valued partners and vendors. The 2019 Eggie Awards gala took place at Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub at MGM Grand on Jan. 10.

For more information and to shop Newegg, visit www.newegg.com. Like Newegg on Facebook and follow Newegg on Twitter to stay up to date on the company’s latest news.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach into more than 50 countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 36 million registered users a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.newegg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005053/en/