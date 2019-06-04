Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Newegg : Seller Summit to Give London Tech Week Attendees Valuable Insight into Cross-Border E-Commerce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 03:01am EDT

Rich Curriculum will Highlight Best-Practices of Selling into Newegg’s Global Markets

Newegg, the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America with a global reach into more than 50 countries, today unveiled important details of its upcoming Newegg Seller Summit, taking place June 11 in London as a featured component of London Tech Week. Newegg Seller Summit is expected to draw hundreds of aspiring and seasoned e-commerce sellers looking to take their businesses into North America and other key markets.

“London Tech Week brings the international business community out in force, and the Newegg Seller Summit is a must-visit event for attendees in the e-commerce space looking to expand into new geographies,” said Sophia Tsao, Chief Marketplace Officer, Newegg. “This year we’ve assembled a terrific roster of experts from all facets of e-commerce who generously offer their expertise based on many years mastering the finer points of selling internationally.”

Newegg Seller Summit is a great networking opportunity for London Tech Week attendees to learn from keynotes and panel discussions about global e-commerce, cross-border trade and service verticals related to global e-commerce. Newegg Seller Summit’s curriculum will highlight real-life testimonials from existing marketplace sellers, service providers, trade organizations, authors and marketers, covering all aspects of global e-commerce. Seller Summit attendees will benefit from insightful presentations and workshops led by senior leaders at WorldFirst, Avalara, UPS and other organizations that live and breathe global e-commerce every day.

Details & How to Register:

Date: June 11, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. until 5:15 p.m.
Location: Kings Place adjacent King’s Cross Station in central London
More information: http://www.newegg.com/europesummit
Register here

Agenda:

8:00 – 9:30 a.m.   Registration & Networking Breakfast
9:30 – 9:40 a.m. Opening Remarks
9:40 – 10:10 a.m. Opening Keynote: The Globalization of E-commerce
10:10 – 10:30 a.m. Presentation: Streamlining Cross-Border Payments for Today’s Global Business
10:30 – 10:50 a.m. Networking Break
10:50 – 11:10 a.m. Presentation: Establishing a Fulfillment Ecosystem
11:10 – 11:30 a.m. Presentation: Demystifying Global Tax Compliance
11:30 – 11:50 a.m. Presentation: Upgrading Your Cross-Border Selling
11:50 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Lunch Break
1:00 – 1:30 p.m. Panel Discussion: Cross-Border E-commerce First Hand
1:30 – 1:50 p.m. Presentation: Growing Your Global Omnichannel Approach
1:50 – 2:10 p.m. Presentation: The Evolution of Digital Payments
2:10 – 2:40 p.m. Panel Discussion: The Pulse of Global Fulfillment
2:40 – 3:15 p.m. Networking Break
3:15 – 3:45 p.m. Panel Discussion: Understanding How Brands Are Leveraging the Marketplace Platform
3:45 – 4:05 p.m. Fireside Chat: Consumer Trends Shaping Tomorrow’s Commerce
4:05 – 4:15 p.m. Closing Remarks
4:15 – 5:15 p.m. Networking Reception

The agenda above details Main Track events taking place in the main hall. Note that in the afternoon, attendees will have the option of attending Main Track events, or a series of smaller, interactive workshops hosted by Newegg and other featured partners. Attendees are encouraged to customize their day to include events most relevant to their interests. Visit http://www.newegg.com/europesummit to view the full agenda.

Like Newegg on Facebook and follow Newegg on Twitter to stay up to date on the company’s latest news.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach into more than 50 countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 38 million registered users a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.newegg.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:26aKCOM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCOM Group plc
AQ
03:25aFIRSTGROUP : GSK's Nucala wins European panel thumbs-up for self-administration
RE
03:25aSoftBank Group to book 1.2 trillion yen profit on Alibaba share sale
RE
03:25aUNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Supplementary Documentation for the Press Release Dated June 4, 2019
PU
03:25aUNITED ARROWS : Monthly Sales Report for May 2019
PU
03:25aPURPLEBRICKS : Notice of Full Year 2019 Results ● ●
PU
03:25aAMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
03:25aAMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
03:25aAMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
03:25aAMUNDI ETF MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN - A : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Plans Dual Listing for Traton in Frankfurt and Stockholm
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Expects to Return $125 Billion or More to Shareholders in Next F..
4NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Phase III Study Showed XOFLUZA (Baloxavir Marboxil) is Effective at Preventing In..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About